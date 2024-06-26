EZ Agents Has Provided Over $1 Million in Commission Rebates to Colorado Homebuyers
At a time when real estate commissions are under scrutiny EZ Agents has provided more than $1 million in commission rebates to Colorado homebuyers.
The Colorado company is ahead of the curve in reducing homebuyer costs
At a time when real estate commissions are under scrutiny and prices are skyrocketing EZ Agents has provided more than $1 million in commission rebates to Colorado homebuyers through a unique business model that reflects changes in how people are purchasing houses.
EZ Agents unique business model rewards homebuyers that take a more proactive approach to their purchase and rebates 50% of its commission to buyers upon closing. The average rebate is more than $10,000, and EZ Agents doesn't cap the rebate amount that a buyer can receive.
“The real estate industry has changed, homebuyers have changed, and it is past time for buyers to have another option that reflects these changes,” said Steve Novak, owner of EZ Agents.
In the past, people searching for a house to buy relied on real estate agents to find them homes for sale. However, today’s buyers often search for homes on websites such as Zillow and look at the many photos available to narrow their choices before approaching an agent.
Novak sees EZ Agents’ commission rebate program as a way to reward clients who take ownership of the home-buying process and do much of the initial legwork themselves.
“Personally, I would much rather spend my time doing the part of the job that I love – helping people buy the home of their dreams, not running all over town meeting strangers and unlocking doors,” he said.
EZ Agents continues to be ahead of the curve in addressing concerns that Realtor commissions are too great a financial burden on homebuyers. In March, the National Association of Realtors agreed to a settlement eliminating set broker commissions, allowing home buyers and sellers to negotiate fees with agents.
“I see NAR’s recent settlement as vindication for what we have already been offering Colorado homebuyers for years,” Novak said.
More than 80 clients have given EZ Agents five-star reviews, often citing the commission rebate program and forward-thinking approach for the high rating.
“Finally, a real estate agent that is buyer friendly,” said Craig Baute of Denver. “We got almost $11,000 back and it covered our closing costs and bought down points on the loan.”
For more information, contact Steve Novak at info@ezagents.com or 720-687-3033.
ABOUT EZ AGENTS
Steve Novak started EZ Agents to offer buyers in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins an updated and innovative way to approach their home purchase while providing them significant financial value. EZ Agents aims to disrupt an outdated industry model while providing top-notch service.
Steve Novak
EZ Agents
+1 720-687-3033
info@ezagents.com
