Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,321 in the last 365 days.

Block management firm LRPM achieves 30% growth

Letitia Randell, Managing Director LRPM

Letitia Randell, LRPM Managing Director

Lucie Thomas, Associate at LRPM

Lucie Thomas, LRPM Associate

FEMALE-run block management company LRPM has achieved a 30% growth in its client base in London in the last year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEMALE-run block management company LRPM has achieved a 30% growth in its client base in London in the last year, through word-of-mouth referrals.

The firm, that has a firm commitment not to take kickbacks from service providers, has seen particularly strong growth in London with residential blocks in Canary Wharf, Earls Court, Hackney, Mayfair, Twickenham, and Wandsworth.

As part of its expansion, Lucie Thomas has been promoted to the position of Associate. In her new role, Lucie will oversee critical responsibilities including client relations, administrative duties, maintenance oversight, financial management, legal compliance, and project coordination.

Founded by Letitia Randell, LRPM manages 2000 clients across 95 individual properties and facilitates 180 lets through its lettings arm. With over 6 years in the property management industry, LRPM maintains a 95% client retention rate.

LRPM founder and managing director Letitia Randell said: "We are incredibly proud of the achievements we’ve made over the past year. Our client growth and Lucie's promotion are both milestones that highlight our commitment to excellence and the strength of our team. As a female-run company, we are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment where our staff can thrive, and our clients receive first-class service."

For more information visit https://lrpm.co.uk/

Amie Tran
Higginson Strategy
+44 7724 643000
Amie@higginsonstrategy.com

You just read:

Block management firm LRPM achieves 30% growth

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more