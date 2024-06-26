Block management firm LRPM achieves 30% growth
FEMALE-run block management company LRPM has achieved a 30% growth in its client base in London in the last yearLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEMALE-run block management company LRPM has achieved a 30% growth in its client base in London in the last year, through word-of-mouth referrals.
The firm, that has a firm commitment not to take kickbacks from service providers, has seen particularly strong growth in London with residential blocks in Canary Wharf, Earls Court, Hackney, Mayfair, Twickenham, and Wandsworth.
As part of its expansion, Lucie Thomas has been promoted to the position of Associate. In her new role, Lucie will oversee critical responsibilities including client relations, administrative duties, maintenance oversight, financial management, legal compliance, and project coordination.
Founded by Letitia Randell, LRPM manages 2000 clients across 95 individual properties and facilitates 180 lets through its lettings arm. With over 6 years in the property management industry, LRPM maintains a 95% client retention rate.
LRPM founder and managing director Letitia Randell said: "We are incredibly proud of the achievements we’ve made over the past year. Our client growth and Lucie's promotion are both milestones that highlight our commitment to excellence and the strength of our team. As a female-run company, we are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment where our staff can thrive, and our clients receive first-class service."
For more information visit https://lrpm.co.uk/
