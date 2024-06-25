More Than $1 Million Approved for April Tornado Survivors in Mississippi
MADISON, Miss. – Two weeks after a federal disaster declaration was issued for Mississippi, more than $1.3 million in FEMA assistance has been approved for survivors of the April 8-11, 2024, severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.
These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage to eligible homeowners and renters across Hancock, Hinds, Humphreys, Madison, Neshoba and Scott counties. The total includes:
- More than $906,000 in Housing Assistance to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance.
- More than $476,000 in Other Needs Assistance to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs, such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare and medical and dental expenses.
Survivors have until August 9, 2024, to apply for assistance.
- How to Apply for Assistance
Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance the following ways:
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov
- Download the FEMA mobile app
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
- Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find the location of all open centers, visit fema.gov/drc.
For the latest information on recovery from the April tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4790. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.