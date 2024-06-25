Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,967 in the last 365 days.

More Than $1 Million Approved for April Tornado Survivors in Mississippi

MADISON, Miss. – Two weeks after a federal disaster declaration was issued for Mississippi, more than $1.3 million in FEMA assistance has been approved for survivors of the April 8-11, 2024, severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. 

These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage to eligible homeowners and renters across Hancock, Hinds, Humphreys, Madison, Neshoba and Scott counties. The total includes:

  • More than $906,000 in Housing Assistance to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance.
  • More than $476,000 in Other Needs Assistance to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs, such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare and medical and dental expenses.

Survivors have until August 9, 2024, to apply for assistance. 

  1. How to Apply for Assistance

Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance the following ways:

  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Download the FEMA mobile app  
  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. 
  • Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find the location of all open centers, visit fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information on recovery from the April tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4790. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

You just read:

More Than $1 Million Approved for April Tornado Survivors in Mississippi

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more