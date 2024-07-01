Children's Book 'Goober and Friends,' Promotes Teamwork and Community Spirit
A. McCann takes her young readers on a fun-filled community outing with five friends, where they learn the importance of teamwork!ACCOKEEK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adriane McCann takes her young readers on a community outing, creating an inspiring experience for the five friends, each hailing from different countries and represented by various animals. Through their unique backgrounds, they learn valuable lessons about fostering friendships and working together towards a common goal. ($14.99, Paperback, 9781669849698; $2.99 e-book, 9781669849681).
Adriane beautifully weaves together the narrative of the book's characters, highlighting their strengths and ability to problem-solve effectively through teamwork and collaboration.
"This is an excellent book. I purchased it for my nephew, and I am so surprised because this little fellow never sits still for other children's books I've read him! He remained engaged the whole time as I read Goober and Friends." Adriane is such a talented writer! Said S. Taylor of Temple Hills, Maryland.
Adrian McCann, a fervent advocate for youth empowerment and community building, firmly believes that young readers have the potential to create a brighter future.
Through her book, Goober and Friends, she aims to instill essential values and inspire young readers to become active community participants. Goober and Friends is not just a book; it's an invitation for young readers to embrace the values of friendship, teamwork, and community engagement.
Adriane McCann is a talented published author, psalmist, and anointed teacher. Her dynamic delivery and passion for the gospel's transformative power make her a highly sought-after keynote speaker. Adriane's creative, expressive, and original approach to sharing biblical truths through songs, illustrations, object lessons, and character impersonations brings lessons to life and inspires. She also specializes in helping students with cognitive learning challenges.
Adriane is a lifelong learner and a committed individual. She holds a master's degree in business and healthcare administration from Ashford University.
In pursuit of her Master of Divinity at Regent University, McCann took time off to complete her most recent publication, a deeply personal memoir about her grandmother.
Goober and Friends is available online through amazon.com, orders@xlibris.com, and barnesandnoble.com
Adriane McCann
Adonai's Lamp Books
+1 240-936-0696
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other