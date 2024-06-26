Siegwerk Partners with Cority to Enhance Safety Management and Incident Prevention
Leading German ink and coating provider selects new solution to manage risk assessments and incident management to support health and well-being of employeesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cority, a leading global enterprise EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) software provider, announced today their partnership with Siegwerk, a global leader in the printing ink and coatings industry based in Germany. This partnership aims to leverage multiple Cority’s safety software solutions to enhance performance across Siegwerk's global operations.
"As an operator of chemical plants, safety is always our top priority. We are committed to do everything we can to eliminate hazards and prevent potential accidents as far as possible.” says Jens Schrage, head of global HSE at Siegwerk. “With Cority’s digital solutions, we now have advanced methods for monitoring, assessing, and proactively preventing safety incidents at all our sites worldwide. These will further support us in analyzing incidents, gaining valuable insights, and creating action plans to minimize the risk of injury for our employees."
With production sites across the globe, Siegwerk required a solution that not only integrated and consolidated extensive data from various locations but also provided insightful reporting for better analysis and decision-making. As a Cority customer, the organization will utilize Cority’s incident management, audits & inspections, and risk assessment solutions, and the mobile application, myCority, to enhance its safety management systems. These solutions are available standalone under Cority’s Safety Cloud, or as part of CorityOne, the integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform consisting of a comprehensive suite of solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs across the organization.
The partnership underscores Siegwerk’s commitment to fostering a robust safety culture and ensuring the well-being of its workforce. By adopting Cority’s advanced EHS software solutions, Siegwerk aims to streamline safety processes, enhance data accuracy, and drive proactive safety measures. Additionally, this investment in Cority aligns with Siegwerk's 'Safety First-It Starts with Me' initiative, which seeks to empower individuals across the business with insights to enable more effective risk-based decision making.
"Empowerment starts with taking responsibility. That’s why we have introduced our 'Safety First - It Starts with Me’ initiative to actively promote company-related safety principles and create a culture in which everyone is encouraged to always pay attention to safety for themselves and others. By integrating thorough risk assessments and comprehensive training, we can not only enhance workplace safety and empower our teams, but also track our progress." adds Schrage.
About Cority Software Inc.
Cority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.
About Siegwerk
Siegwerk is one of the leading global manufacturers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels. Based on 200 years of expertise, we provide customized solutions for all types of packaging needs - from functional and eye-catching to safe and sustainable. As a seventh-generation family business, we have long been aware of our responsibility for future generations. Under the motto “rethINK packaging”, we are therefore actively driving the transformation to a circular economy by developing eco-friendly solutions that enable packaging circularity. Here, 30+ country organizations and ~5,000 employees worldwide ensure consistent high-quality products and customized support around the world. Learn more at www.siegwerk.com
