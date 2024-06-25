Pyrolysis Oil Market Report Comprehensive Industry Size and Share Review for 2031

Pyrolysis Oil Industry Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pyrolysis oil market, valued at $318.5 million in 2021, is projected to reach $480.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report by Allied Market Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's dynamics, key segments, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional outlook, offering critical insights for industry players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

Drivers:

- Rising energy costs and increased petroleum product prices globally.

- Growing demand for plastics and rubber.

- Increased plastic consumption in manufacturing sectors, including food and beverage.

- Expansion of infrastructure development projects worldwide.

Opportunities:

- Escalating need for environmentally friendly fuels.

Restraints:

- The COVID-19 pandemic impact on industrial activities, disrupting supply chains and production.

Market Segmentation:

Feedstock:

- Plastic: Held the largest market share in 2021, over two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance.

- Rubber: Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Process:

- Slow Pyrolysis: Dominated the market with more than half of the share in 2021, projected to continue leading in revenue.

- Fast Pyrolysis: Anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

End Use:

- Heat and Power: Accounted for nearly three-fifths of the market share in 2021, expected to maintain its lead.

- Automotive Fuel: Forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Region:

- North America: Largest market share in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global share, expected to continue leading in revenue.

- Asia-Pacific: Expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Prominent players analyzed in the report include Bioenergy AE Cote-Nord, New Hope Energy, Green Fuel Nordic Oy, Agilyx, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Plastic Advanced Recycling Corp., Quantafuel ASA, Alterra Energy, Ensyn, and Niutech. These companies have adopted various strategies such as product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to enhance their market share and competitiveness across different regions.

This extensive research provides valuable guidance for stakeholders to develop strategies for sustainable growth and gain a competitive edge in the global pyrolysis oil market.

