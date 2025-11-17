BIM Market Size to Reach USD 34.2 Billion by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

The emergence of VR and AR technologies and their integration with BIM is expected to provide an opportunity for the market growth during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The key factors such as government mandating for building information modeling usage (BIM) and the increasing adoption of digital technology by construction sector are driving the building information modeling market growth. Furthermore, increase in initial expenditure on BIM technology is expected to hamper the building information modeling market growth during the forecast period.According to the report, the global BIM market generated $7.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $34.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2032.Segment Overview:By deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated the market in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that on premise building information modeling technology is preferred as it provides complete control to the organization to monitor the BIM process. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow during the forecast period at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the growing flexibility and reduced cost advantages provided by cloud technology.By component, the solution segment dominated the BIM market in 2022. This is attributed to the increasing number of BIM solutions provided by various software companies across the globe. However, the service segment is expected to attain growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that large number of service organizations are growing at an increasing rate on a global scale.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1075 By application, the planning and modeling segment dominated the market in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that BIM plays a major role in planning and modelling of building projects before the initiation and makes it convenient for the engineers and architects to control the whole process through flexiblity. However, the building system analysis and maintenance scheduling segment is expected grow during the forecast period at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to growing demand for the analysis and maintenance feature provided by BIM software.By building type, the commercial segment dominated the BIM market in 2022, owing to increase in demand for better planning and design requirement to build an enhanced infrastructure from commercial segment. However, the residential segment is expected to grow during the forecast period with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the growing demand from consumers to buy high quality complexes with better design and space in the residential sector.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1075 Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2022, owing to the presence of large volume of BIM software providers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period at a CAGR of 19.1%, due to the growing construction activities in the region.By end-user, the architect/engineer segment dominated the market in 2022. This is attributed to increasing use of BIM software by engineers/architects to develop infrastructures. However, the others segment is expected grow during the forecast period at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the growing demand by construction companies and facility managers for BIM software.Key Market Players:Dassault Systemes, Trimble, Inc., AVEVA Group PLC., HEXAGON AB, Beck Technology Ltd., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Nemetschek Group, Asite Solutions Ltd., Autodesk Inc.Buy this Complete Report (494 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global building information modeling market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.