MDPI Elevates Trust and Transparency in 2023 Impact Metrics
72% of Ranked Journals in Top Quartiles, Leading the Way in Open Access ExcellenceBASEL, SWITZERLAND, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDPI, a leading open access (OA) publisher, proudly announces a significant milestone following the release of Clarivate’s 2024 Journal Citation Report (JCR). This achievement reflects the scholarly community's unwavering trust in the MDPI brand.
MDPI is thrilled to announce the remarkable credentials achieved by its journals:
• 237 MDPI journals (up from 208 last year) have been awarded a Journal Impact Factor (JIF) in the 2024 JCR release.
• Of the 236 ranked MDPI journals, 72% (171 journals) are in the top quartiles (Q1 or Q2) in at least one category.
• 139 Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) journals are included in the unified rankings for the first time, with 17 ranking in the top 25% of their category and another 65 in the top 50%.
• 29 journals (all ESCI) have received a JIF for the first time, representing over 5% of all journals newly accepted into the Web of Science last year.
• MDPI has had another 41 journals accepted into ESCI this year, which will be assigned Impact Factors in the 2025 release.
Dr. Constanze Schelhorn, MDPI’s Head of Indexing, underscores the importance of citation metrics in academia: “As a publisher, we recognize the paramount importance scholars place on a journal’s Impact Factor. Surveys consistently show that IFs surpass most other factors, including APC amount and the Creative Commons license under which an article is published.”
Journal Citation Reports 2024: Enhancing Transparency
This year’s JCR release includes notable changes aimed at improving transparency and evaluation of journal performance:
• Journals covered in the ESCI now receive category ranks alongside those in the Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE) and Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI).
• According to Clarivate, the unified category rankings provide a "simpler and more complete category view for the evaluation of journal performance," offering a holistic perspective of all journals in each subject category.
MDPI: A Beacon of Trustworthy Publishing
With over 3.5 million authors choosing MDPI, we have emerged as a leading force in the open access movement, and our journals have been cited over 13 million times, cementing our position as the most cited OA publisher.
About MDPI
Since 1996, MDPI has led the charge in scholarly open access publishing. Trusted by over 3.5 million researchers, MDPI’s editorial process is supported by a vast network of dedicated reviewers and a team of over 6000 professional staff members. Our in-house article submission platform ensures efficient processes across our 440 fully open access titles.
For more information, visit MDPI.
Contact Information: PR MANAGER, Rui Duarte I Phone +41764313242I Email: publicrelations@mdpi.com
Rui Duarte
MDPI, PR Manager
publicrelations@mdpi.com