MatchAwards and Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Veterans and Military-Connected FamiliesMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MatchAwards, the pioneering AI-powered Social-Economic Media Platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce (WVCC). This collaboration aims to support and empower the WVCC community including veterans, military-connected families, and diverse businesses by providing them with enhanced opportunities, resources, and tools for growth and success.
Empowering Wisconsin and Veterans and Military-Connected Families
The WVCC unites small business owners, corporate executives, and community leaders to support these groups. By bridging the gap between various community segments and the business world, WVCC welcomes businesses and organizations of all types, including veteran-owned, military-focused, entrepreneurial ventures, non-profits, and corporations across every industry. The chamber’s partnerships extend to businesses of all sizes and backgrounds, fostering an environment of growth and success for its members.
Christian Thornton: Visionary Leadership
Christian Thornton, President and CEO of WVCC, is a 12-year Navy veteran with extensive experience in both military and civilian sectors. While serving, Christian received numerous commendations and citations and completed five combat tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Christian holds baccalaureate degrees in Marine Transportation from Kings Point US Merchant Marine Academy and Clinical Laboratory Science from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. Post-military, Christian has dedicated his time to promoting programs that support veterans during their transition to civilian life.
Christian Thornton, President and CEO of WVCC, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:
"We are thrilled to partner with MatchAwards.com to further enhance the resources and opportunities available to our member community. This collaboration will leverage cutting-edge technology to foster connections and create growth for our members. Together, we can ensure that all organizations have the tools and support they need to thrive in the business world."
MatchAwards.com: Revolutionizing Economic Development
MatchAwards is an AI-powered Social-Economic Media Platform designed to drive economic development and foster business collaboration. MatchAwards 3.0, powered by the GovTide Engine, offers a dynamic ecosystem where businesses, governments, investors, and consultants converge for mutual prosperity. With features such as AI-assisted matching systems and real-time data on contracts, grants, and awards, MatchAwards empowers organizations to unlock new avenues for growth and collaboration.
Michael Noble, COO of MatchAwards, shared his excitement about the partnership:
"The partnership with the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce underscores MatchAwards' commitment to driving economic development and supporting veterans and military-connected families. By leveraging our technology and strategic partnerships, we aim to catalyze growth and foster collaborations that transcend traditional boundaries. We are excited to work closely with WVCC to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable development."
Fostering Connections and Accelerating Growth
Through a diverse network of members and community partners, WVCC prioritizes accelerating business growth. Acting as a matchmaker, WVCC facilitates connections through support, strategic networking, collaboration, and educational workshops. This partnership with MatchAwards.com will further enhance these efforts by providing access to advanced AI-powered tools and real-time data, enabling members to expand their networks and potential customer base.
A Bright Future Ahead
The partnership between MatchAwards.com and the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce represents a shared commitment to supporting business owners in the State of Wisconsin. Together, we will work to create innovative programs, provide valuable resources, and support the next generation of leaders in our community.
About the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce
The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce unites small business owners, corporate executives, and community leaders to empower and support veterans and military-connected families. By fostering connections among small businesses and larger organizations, WVCC provides opportunities for members to expand their networks and potential customer base, creating an environment where growth and success are paramount.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Susan M. Schrank
SE Regional Director, Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce
(937) 654-2782
sschrank@wiveteranschamber.org
www.wiveteranschamber.org
About MatchAwards.com
MatchAwards.com is a leading AI-powered Social-Economic Media Platform designed to drive economic development and foster business collaboration. With its innovative GovTide Engine, MatchAwards.com connects businesses, governments, investors, and consultants to unlock new opportunities and drive mutual prosperity.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Michael Noble, COO
Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc
+1 800-862-6507
edo@matchawards.com
