Volstora Unveils the Next-gen DC Power Transmission Technology
This innovative system increases charging capacity up to 10x without major grid upgrades.ARNHEM , GELDERLAND , NETHERLANDS, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Volstora, a leading energy storage manufacturer, announced a new-age DC power transmission method that significantly increases electric vehicle (EV) charging capacity without requiring major grid upgrades. This innovative technology promises to accelerate the adoption of EVs by making high-power charging more accessible and cost-effective for businesses.
Volstora's new system utilizes an 800VDC bus capable of transmitting 300kW per cable. This allows for Level 3 fast charging even on standard 3x80A business connections, providing up to 55kW of power. Alternatively, it can support a charging plaza of 48x Level 2 chargers, compared to a normal maximum of 5x chargers - an improvement of 6 to 10 times the usual grid capacity.
"Our technology is a breakthrough in reducing grid congestion by enabling large-scale EV charging networks and even the next generation of 1MW charging systems for businesses," said Duan van 't Slot, CEO of Volstora. "The businesses that benefit most are transport and logistics companies, cold storage warehousing, and business parks looking to electrify their fleet."
Key benefits of Volstora's technology include:
- Up to 10x increase in charging capacity from existing grid connections
- Enable Level 2, 3, and 4 fast charging on standard business electrical services
- Reduced infrastructure costs and faster deployment of charging stations
- Scalable solution suitable for various business sizes and needs
- Enablement of next-generation 1MW charging systems
The technology has already been successfully piloted with two customer projects, demonstrating its real-world effectiveness. Volstora has adapted proven DC technology to make it accessible and scalable for business customers, paving the way for widespread adoption.
"Our innovative approach solves current EV charging challenges and prepares businesses for future high-power demands," added Duan van 't Slot. "We're excited to see how this technology will transform the EV charging landscape and support the clean energy transition."
Volstora is now accepting inquiries from businesses interested in deploying this technology. For more information, visit www.volstora.com
For more information, contact Shannon Smit at shannon@volstora.com or call +31629149826.
About Volstora:
Volstora is an innovative energy storage company dedicated to engineering and developing custom cell-to-system solutions for the challenges of the renewable energy transition. With a focus on advanced power transmission and storage technologies, Volstora is committed to making energy accessible, on-demand, anywhere, to anyone.
