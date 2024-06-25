Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grant
The Chronic Disease Risk Reduction (CDRR) Community Grant Program provides funding, training and technical assistance to communities to address chronic disease risk reduction through evidence-based strategies that impact tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition.
Prevent Youth from Using Tobacco
- Encourage youth participation in tobacco control efforts
- Limit tobacco sales and marketing to youth
Reduce Secondhand Smoke Exposure
- Increase the number of community-level smoke-free and tobacco-free policies
- Educate stakeholders about the dangers of secondhand and thirdhand smoke
Promote Opportunities for Tobacco Dependence Treatment
- Assist facilities with the implementation of the Kansas Tobacco Guideline for Behavioral Health Care
- Improve tobacco dependence treatment interventions by health care providers
- Promote and encourage health care providers to complete the Kansas Tobacco Cessation Help (KaTCH) online training
Promote the Kansas Tobacco Quitline
- Increase number of individuals enrolled in the Kansas Tobacco Quitline
- Increase the number of individuals referred to the Kansas Tobacco Quitline by health care providers
Increase Physical Activity
- Improve community infrastructure and opportunities for physical activity
Increase Community Nutrition
- Increase access to healthy foods