Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,937 in the last 365 days.

Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grant

The Chronic Disease Risk Reduction (CDRR) Community Grant Program provides funding, training and technical assistance to communities to address chronic disease risk reduction through evidence-based strategies that impact tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition.  

Prevent Youth from Using Tobacco

  • Encourage youth participation in tobacco control efforts
  • Limit tobacco sales and marketing to youth

Reduce Secondhand Smoke Exposure

  • Increase the number of community-level smoke-free and tobacco-free policies 
  • Educate stakeholders about the dangers of secondhand and thirdhand smoke

Promote Opportunities for Tobacco Dependence Treatment

  • Assist facilities with the implementation of the Kansas Tobacco Guideline for Behavioral Health Care 
  • Improve tobacco dependence treatment interventions by health care providers
  • Promote and encourage health care providers to complete the Kansas Tobacco Cessation Help (KaTCH) online training

Promote the Kansas Tobacco Quitline 

  • Increase number of individuals enrolled in the Kansas Tobacco Quitline 
  • Increase the number of individuals referred to the Kansas Tobacco Quitline by health care providers

Increase Physical Activity

  • Improve community infrastructure and opportunities for physical activity

Increase Community Nutrition

  • Increase access to healthy foods  

You just read:

Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grant

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more