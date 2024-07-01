Coinvesting Invests $2.15M to Fuel Cambridge AI Experts' Startup Apta
In the first round of a $2.15 million pre-seed funding round, Coinvesting and its affiliates invested in Apta, an AI technology leader.
Our technology is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional LLMs as autoregressive next-word predictors, instead providing transparent, customized insights.”DUBAI, THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apta, a leading AI technology company founded by top graduates from the University of Cambridge, announced that they secured a $2.15 million pre-seed investment from Dubai-based Coinvesting and its affiliates.
This significant funding will accelerate Apta's mission to develop cutting-edge AI solutions across various industries that leverage the founding team's PhD research. Apta excels at delivering next-generation search and deep analytics technology for targeted verticals. By building bespoke expert AI systems that work in conjunction with each other, Apta is capable of deriving deep insights from data that surpass the superficial analytic abilities of generalist LLMs.
The company specializes in integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) with expert AI modules to analyze diverse data sources. Unlike traditional LLMs, which are probabilistic models not optimized for logic or rule-based tasks, Apta uses LLMs as a user-facing interface that channels prompts to bespoke logic models optimized for specific tasks.
This innovative approach builds upon the founders' expertise gained from their PhD research at the University of Cambridge. It employs state-of-the-art techniques for RAG via evolutionary atomized embeddings, innovative model ensembling, and agentic expert module collaboration.
“Our technology is designed to overcome the limitations of traditional LLMs as autoregressive next-word predictors, instead providing transparent, customized insights that set a new standard for AI-driven decision-making,” said Shirom Chabra, CEO of Apta. “We are excited to receive this investment from Coinvesting, which will propel our efforts to advance AI technology and expand its applications across multiple industries.”
Apta's team comprises world-class experts who have conducted significant AI research at and in collaboration with globally renowned AI leaders. The team includes:
•Shirom Chabra, Chief Executive Officer: A top 2% Cambridge graduate with a PhD in computational biology, previously at McKinsey & Company.
•Vatsal Raina, Chief Technology Officer: A top 1% Cambridge graduate in information engineering, PhD research in natural language processing and generative AI from the Machine Intelligence Laboratory Cambridge, formerly at Meta.
•Vyas Raina, Chief Science Officer: A top 2% Cambridge engineering graduate with PhD research in adversarial robustness of LLMs from the Machine Intelligence Laboratory Cambridge, former research scientist at Amazon Web Services, and lead NLP researcher at Schonfeld.
•Adian Liusie, Lead AI Director: A top 3% Cambridge engineering graduate with PhD research in biases and interpretability of LLMs from the Machine Intelligence Laboratory Cambridge, previously at Microsoft subsidiary, as well as the author of the renowned ‘SelfCheckGPT’.
•Adam Liusie, Chief Business Officer: An Industrial Engineer and entrepreneur from the University of Wisconsin - Madison, with previous experience managing software engineering companies that have worked with several Fortune 500 US companies in addition to helping manage investment vehicles at regulated venture capital funds.
The investment will be strategically used to enhance Apta's data processing capabilities, refine AI features, expand the team, and support ongoing projects. Apta’s vision is to lead the way in AI innovation, fostering a future where all verticals can harness the power of artificial intelligence to drive growth, streamline operations, and transform industries.
About Coinvesting:
Coinvesting is a diversified company based in Dubai, with a broad portfolio of interests spanning multiple sectors. These include venture capital, media, gold and commodities, real estate, fitness, IT development, and FinTech and blockchain digital products. Coinvesting leverages its extensive expertise and global network to identify and nurture promising opportunities.
About Apta:
Apta is a leading AI technology company renowned for its innovative solutions that integrate logic-based Large Language Models (LLMs) with expert modules to deliver precise and context-aware insights across various industries. Apta’s technology powers applications by analyzing diverse data sources in real time, ensuring accuracy and reliability. Known for its cutting-edge advancements, Apta is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI to create impactful, user-friendly solutions. For more information, visit www.apta.chat.
