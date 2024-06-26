Q Exchange, LLC Launches Revolutionary $99 1031 Exchange Intermediary Service
Highly Trained, Subject Matter Experts for all things Capital Gains have depth of experience outside of Real Estate to Include Contract law, Trust law and moreCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q Exchange, LLC, a pioneering leader in financial intermediary services whose principals have decades of experience with Financial and Estate Planning and Mergers and Acquisitions, is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge 1031 Exchange Intermediary Service.
“Q Exchange, LLC has every feature that we would personally want to see in a Qualified Intermediary Service to include Secure Online Document Vaulting, Fiduciary Bonding, Relationships with well-known Private Banking and Brokerage Platforms…all at an Industry-Low price.” Said Christian Ramsey, AIF™, President of Q Exchange, LLC.
“Through our relationship with the Q Financial Group of Companies, we have in place agreements to offer every safety mechanism available to preserve some form of capital gains deferral for our 1031 Exchange clients.”
With an unprecedented fee of just $99, Q Exchange, LLC offers an affordable solution for real estate investors looking to defer capital gains taxes while ensuring maximum security and flexibility.
Special Circumstances and Advanced 1031 Exchange Services
Q Exchange, LLC sets a new standard in the Qualified Intermediary industry by providing access to specialists in Financial and Estate Planning, Mergers and Acquisitions and Subject Matter Experts for both Tax Codes 1031 (Like Kind Exchanges) and 457 (Installment Method) to address the complex issues that arise between Tax Law requirements and Contract or Trust Law that may influence a successful transaction.
Challenging transactions may include:
Past Cost Segregation
SBA Loans tied to Business Assets or Real Estate
C Corp
Stock Options
Rights or Royalties
Appreciated Public or Private Stock
Agriculture or Farm Use
Dynastic or Legacy Planning
Philanthropy
Previous 1031 Exchange into DST that has converted to a REIT or LLC
Eminent Domains
Mixed Personal and Business Use Real Property
Property Domiciled in US Provinces
Property Owned by Non US Citizens
Enhanced Transaction Security with Multiple Safety Nets
Understanding the critical importance of security and flexibility in frequently multi million dollar financial transactions where easy solutions are not always common, Q Exchange, LLC has integrated several safety nets into its service offerings. These include:
• Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs): Investors can name DSTs in their 1031 exchange to provide for a simple, loan already in place solution to continue with a Real Estate Investment. DSTs offered by Q Exchange partners are free from commission charges and experience significantly higher IRR metrics as a result.
• Tenants in Common (TICs): For those seeking co-ownership opportunities, TICs provide an excellent alternative, allowing for shared ownership of larger properties. Like the DST offering, TICs are also offered by Q Exchange partners at no commission markup, which again, offers a notable increase in dividend income paid for the same property sold traditionally.
• Installment Sale Trust: Escrowed funds may returned through a Installment Sale Trust to maintain capital gains deferral. If your intent is to perform a 1031 Exchange and despite your best efforts, you cannot place all or some of your exchange funds towards real property, Q Exchange partner firms can independently administrate a return of your relinquished property escrowed funds through the Installment Method at your direction.
Secure Your Capital Gains Tax Savings
By choosing Q Exchange, LLC's 1031 Intermediary Service, you will work with folks with direct training outside but inclusive of traditional real estate with a heavy focus on both privacy and data security.
“We are all about high networth and multi million dollar transactions and in special or complex circumstances.” Explains Christian Ramsey.
“Easy Exchanges everyone can do reliably well, even the Brand name firms, and Q Exchange is less expensive than our competitors for vanilla 1031 Exchanges due to our process.
Other Exchanges that are not considered allowable or acceptable is where Q Exchange thrives, we personally review direct IRS Guidance and research obscure Revenue Rulings and pay careful attention to available Safe Harbors and definitions.” Explains Christian Ramsey, AIF™.
“Well, it boils down to being able to work with not only IRS and Tax law language from several tax codes, but also Contract Law and/or Uniform Trust Law. We are able approach a Capital Gains situation from every angle and from multiple industries. Other 1031 Intermediary Service Firms are just that…IRC 1031 Qualified Intermediaries. The ability we have to work transactions…there is just no apples to apples comparison. Q Exchange is Better, Less Expensive, More Secure and run by highly trained Fiduciaries and Subject matter Experts with backgrounds outside of Real Estate.”
About Q Exchange, LLC
Q Exchange offers CE classes and Live Instruction on direct IRS language and meaningful definitions taken directly from the Tax Code and revenue rulings for professionals like CPAs, EAs, CCIMs that seek to have a deeper working knowledge of IRC 1031, 1033, 457 and various tools and strategies that work around capital gains deferral or elimination and may also address depreciation recapture.
For more information about Q Exchange, LLC please visit www.q-1031.com
If you have been told you cannot do a 1031 Exchange then give us a call, that may not be correct and there may be another way to address your Capital Gains or Depreciation Recapture!
