ROCKWOOL targets Sweden for ambitious Nordic growth plans

ROCKWOOL to build new factory in Eskilstuna, Sweden, featuring its proprietary large-scale electric melting technology that will help meet the growing demand for low-carbon impact insulation in Sweden and Finland

HEDEHUSENE, Denmark, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKWOOL today announced it will start building a new factory in Eskilstuna, Sweden, approx. 100 kilometres west of Stockholm, a logistically ideal location to serve customers in the Swedish and Finnish markets. Powered by Sweden’s abundant supply of low-carbon electricity, the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will create 120 new jobs. The new factory will produce annually 100 kt of ROCKWOOL’s non-combustible, recyclable, and long-lasting stone wool insulation making it the world’s largest electric melter to date. Start of operations is expected in the second half of 2027.



Having previously announced the land purchase, consulted with the community and relevant authorities, and initiated the regulatory approval processes, ROCKWOOL will begin construction in the nearest future. The insulation factory will be ROCKWOOL’s fifth in the Nordics region.

“Our customers are increasingly demanding low-carbon footprint building materials to achieve their own decarbonisation objectives as well as EU-wide targets in the Energy Efficiency and Energy Performance of Buildings directives. ROCKWOOL’s proprietary large-scale electrical melting technology drawing on Sweden’s abundant supply of low-carbon electricity will help meet this need, which we expect to grow over time as the EU directives get implemented,” says Frank Larsen, Managing Director, ROCKWOOL Nordics. Frank Larsen continues, “What’s more, the factory will also contribute to ROCKWOOL meeting its own ambitious decarbonisation targets.”

About ROCKWOOL

We are committed to enriching the lives of everyone who experiences our products and services. We help customers and communities tackle many of today’s biggest sustainability and development challenges, from energy consumption and noise pollution to fire resilience, water scarcity and flooding. Our product range reflects the diversity of the world’s needs, while supporting our stakeholders in reducing their own carbon footprint.

Stone wool is a fully recyclable, versatile material that forms the basis of all our businesses. With approximately 12 000 dedicated colleagues in 40 countries and sales in more than 120, we are the world leader in stone wool products, from building insulation to acoustic ceilings, external cladding systems to horticultural solutions, engineered fibres for industrial use to insulation for the process industry and marine & offshore.

Helge Frandsen, helge.frandsen@rockwool.com, P: +45 22949824

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcb17812-8d62-436e-9f31-9e50c7aff06e