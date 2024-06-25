Venous Stents Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 2.44 Billion By 2032 | Fact.MR
Use of Venous Stents Increasing Due to Rising Prevalence of Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per this detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global venous stents market is currently valued at US$ 1.08 billion and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2032.
Metal mesh tubes called venous stents treat chronic blood clots and other conditions. They serve as a support structure to keep veins open. Venous stents are typically implanted by surgeons in larger, major veins, such as those in the legs, chest, and abdomen.
They are flexible tools that support the vascular walls in both peripheral and central veins. The key factors anticipated to boost the demand for venous stents during the projected period include the development of numerous effective technologies for the accurate positioning of stents in veins and an increase in key players' investments in the advancement of flexible venous stents with potential radial strength.
North America currently dominates the global venous stents market. Followed by North America, Europe leads the sales of venous stents. The vast pool of patients who require venous stent implantation due to several heart-related disorders is anticipated to boost the sales of venous stents in Europe.
Furthermore, the region's market is projected to grow as a result of the presence of numerous top venous stent manufacturers as well as a developing healthcare industry.
Another region that is quickly rising to prominence in the market for venous stents is Asia Pacific. The market is developing as a result of increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and treatment standards by several countries in the region.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The global market for venous stent devices is projected to reach US$ 2.44 billion by 2032. Germany’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
Demand for venous stents in China is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Revenue from Wallstent technologies is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 9% during the next 10 years.
“Sales of venous stents are set to more than double by the end of 2032” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Some of the leading providers of venous stents market are Becton, Dickinson Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Gore Medical, Jotec GmbH, OptiMed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH
Country-wise Analysis:
What is the American venous stent market outlook?
At the moment, the US leads the market for venous stents in North America. The increased share is mostly attributable to the presence of significant companies and their utilization of state-of-the-art medical technologies in the stent manufacturing process.
Furthermore, a robust healthcare infrastructure and substantial government funding allocated to the healthcare industry are among the primary factors propelling the growth of the venous stents market. In addition, there is a possibility that the demand for venous stents will increase due to favorable government regulations and an increase in research collaboration agreements.
The United States may see 900,000 cases of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) each year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in June 2022.
Between one-third and fifty percent of patients with DVT may develop post-thrombotic syndrome, a condition characterized by edema, discomfort, discolouration, and scaling in the affected limb.
Why are venous stents becoming more and more popular in European nations?
Venous stent sales are predicted to rise as a result of the aging population and the rise of cardiovascular disease cases in European nations including Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.
The British Heart Foundation estimates that the number of individuals in the United Kingdom suffering from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is currently above 7 million.
The Max Planck Institute reports that over a million Germans are living with a cardiovascular disease (CVD), making it the country's leading cause of mortality.
What Benefits Venous Stent Manufacturers in Korea and Japan?
Due to their developing healthcare systems, growing numbers of patients with stress- and hypertension-related conditions, and increased rates of heart attacks as a result of their active lifestyles, South Korea and Japan are the top markets for venous stents.
Japan and South Korea are attractive to manufacturers of venous stents because of their advantageous healthcare systems. In an effort to maximize efficiency, Korean manufacturers have been producing advanced medical devices in response to end-user requests in recent years.
Winning Strategy:
To increase their market share, top companies are focusing on developing technologically sophisticated venous stent devices. The technological and functional developments in venous stents boost sales growth.
The Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system from BIOTRONIK was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2021 for a better implantation method during endovascular procedures.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global venous stents market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (leg, chest, abdomen, arm), disease indication (chronic deep vein thrombosis, post thrombotic syndrome, May-Thurner syndrome, hemodialysis/arteriovenous fistulae), and technology (Iliac vein stent technologies, Wallstent technologies), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).
