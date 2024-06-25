Industrial Safety Gloves Sales Set to Total USD 13.5 Billion by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Cut-resistant and Sustainable Gloves | Future Market Insights Inc.

Majorly driven by propelling adoption of workplace safety measures and incessant R&D regarding innovated task-specific safety equipment, the industrial safety gloves market is steadily growing, as indicated by a recent study published by Future Market Insights.

NEWARK, Del, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial safety gloves market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.7 billion in 2024. Global sales of safety gloves are set to total USD 13.5 billion by the end of the forecast year. This growth of the industrial safety gloves industry is pushed by rapid industrialization in emerging economies. The industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% in the estimated period.



Demand for industrial safety gloves is driven by increasing worker safety regulations worldwide. The sector is becoming niche-specific, with manufacturers developing gloves made from various materials like Kevlar, nitrile, and cut-resistant fibres. Technological advancements are enhancing dexterity, protection, and comfort. Sustainability is also a growing trend, with manufacturers striving to create eco-friendly gloves.

In Asia Pacific, India is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034. This demand is attributed to rapid industrialization in the country, thereby pushing the demand for industrial safety gloves.

Industrial Safety Gloves Market – the Key to Combat Industrial Operational Challenges

Automation – the Key to Combat Industrial Operational Challenges – Expected to Restrict Demand for Industrial Safety Gloves

With bolstering adoption of automation across industrial verticals, robots are briskly substituting manpower more prominently in the manufacturing sector. As major manufacturing companies continue to embrace automation riding on the state-of-the art technologies, it is most likely that they deliver improved operational efficiency with maximum accuracy.

The advent of such technologies is being perceived as a highly influential factor limiting the adoption of personal workplace safety equipment such as industrial safety gloves in the near future.

The recently announced world’s first-ever AR (Augmented Reality) Management Platform for Industrial Enterprises (by Atheer Inc) is expected to enable hands-free mode of operation through AR devices, which will readily eliminate the need for equipment such as industrial safety gloves at manufacturing facilities.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global industrial safety gloves market is set to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.5%.

by 2034, with a Based on product type, the disposable gloves segment is set to hold a market share of 32.1% in 2024 .

. By end-use industry, construction is leading with a value share of 22.8% in 2024.

in 2024. India is anticipated to record a dominant CAGR of 6.7% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Sales in Spain are estimated to spike at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2034.





“The industrial safety gloves market is experiencing rapid growth owing to several applications in the booming end-use sectors across the globe,” says a Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who is winning?

Key players in the industry, including 3M, Ansell, Honeywell, Top Glove, and Radians, are focusing on innovation and specialized gloves for specific industries. There is an increasing focus on using advanced materials and designs to create ergonomic gloves that reduce hand fatigue and improve work compliance.

Emerging economies are experiencing industrial growth, leading to a surge in demand for safety gloves. Companies must integrate smart technologies, ergonomic designs, and user experience to stay competitive.

Expanding audience reach will be essential in this competitive marketplace. Enterprises can, hence, target small enterprises or individual consumers by showcasing new products on social media platforms and e-commerce sites.

Industry Updates

Greenknight, headquartered in Derbyshire, in May 2024, launched CT 1081NM, a sustainable cut-resistant glove that gives a second life to polyester.

Kimberly-Clark Professional, headquartered in Georgia, in January 2024, introduced Kimtech Polaris Nitrile Gloves, designed to meet the needs of scientists working in challenging environments.

Industrial Safety Gloves Market Players

3M Company

Ansell Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Radians

Bunzl Plc

Delta Plus Group

The Glove Company

Uvex Group

Showa Glove Co.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

Based on product type, the sector is divided into leather, aluminized, aramid, disposable, synthetic, metal mash, fabric, coated fabric, chemical protective, and rubber-insulating gloves.

By End-user:

By end-user, the sector is segmented into manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, transportation, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, mining, agriculture, and defense and maritime.

By Region:

The industrial safety gloves industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

