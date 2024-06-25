Learn how to make char cloth at July 3 MDC virtual program

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Char cloth is a useful fire-starting aid that can add enjoyment for those who enjoy keeping their camping trips basic and primitive. This human-made tinder also has a safety function and may be helpful in emergency situations, too.

People can learn more how to make char cloth and how to use it at the July 3 Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Outdoor Survival: Bushcraft Series – Char and Char Cloth.” This online program will be from noon-1 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199944

At the July 3 program, MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes will explain how char cloth has become a valuable item to take on camping trips and also to put in an emergency kit. Char cloth has been used as a fire-starting tool for centuries. Basically, it’s a piece of material that is partly charred, but not burned completely to ashes. In this partially burned state, the cloth is highly receptive to catching sparks created from the knocking of flint and steel. The combination of sparks and char cloth create embers which can be used to start a fire that can be used for recreational or emergency purposes.

Though this program is free, registration is required. People must register so a program link can be sent to them.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the facility by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about the July 3 program or about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.