MDC invites persons with disabilities to a Let’s Go Fishing event June 20 in Forest Park

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St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants everyone to discover the fun of fishing. To give people of varying physical abilities a chance to give angling a try, MDC and the Recreation Council of Greater St. Louis are hosting a Let’s Go Fishing Event for People with Disabilities. It will take place Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. – noon at the hatchery lakes off Grand Drive in Forest Park. Both children and adults with disabilities are invited to attend, along with their support providers to assist, if needed.

This program will be catch-and-release, wheelchair-accessible, and open to persons ages 7 and up with physical and developmental disabilities of all types.

Participants will learn how to bait a hook, cast a line, catch, and remove fish from a hook with guidance and assistance from MDC staff. All fishing will take place at an MDC-stocked Forest Park fish hatchery lakes reserved exclusively for this special program. All equipment and bait will be provided.

The program is free, and no fishing licenses are required for participants as a special use group permit has been obtained for this event. Participants are asked to provide any specialized support and assistance they would need for normal daily activities.

Participants are welcome to come before or stay after the fishing event and bring snacks or lunch for a picnic by the lake.

The Let’s Go Fishing Event for People with Disabilities is offered in cooperation between MDC and the Recreation Council of Greater St Louis. Advanced registration is required through the Recreation Council by email at info@recreationcouncil.org, or by calling 314-726-6044. Program participants should also provide an email address to receive directions to the lakes and a working cell phone number in case of cancellation due to weather.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.