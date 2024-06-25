Infina Ltd Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Submit Release
We invest in our employees, empowering them and respecting the expertise of each one. We are committed to them professionally and personally. This recognition embodies our culture.”
— Sue E Meeks, President, Infina Ltd.
MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infina Ltd. has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

Infina provides diverse skills that make our clients look good. We support government success with commitment to excellence. When government succeeds, our corporate values flourish, and our partners share in our victories. Everyone wins if government works better. We provide innovative solutions to complex problems and processes. We apply our creative skills and expertise to empower government. Our proficient staff is at the front line of digital media, training, communications, management, and solution development.

Sue Meeks
Infina Ltd
corporate@infina.net

