InfoBridge video series on media literacy and cybersecurity explains to Ukrainians how to leave Russian-occupied territories safely

In its latest YouTube video, released today, the EU-funded InfoBridge (Iнфомiст) project explains to Ukrainians in occupied territories how to return to areas controlled by Ukraine, protect themselves at checkpoints and protect their personal data during intensified checks.

Such enhanced checks are aimed in particular at identifying those who collaborate with Ukraine, do not want to obtain a Russian passport or do not recognise the occupation authorities.

In this new episode, volunteers give specific advice on how to prepare yourself for a checkpoint crossing: for example, to come up with a story (where you are going and why), clean up your list of contacts, correspondence, make electronic versions of documents, and talk to children, tell them the “safety rules”.

The episode also suggests possible safe routes for those wishing to return to Ukraine and provides contacts of trusted organisations that can help.

This project, launched by the EU-funded EU NEIGHBOURS EAST programme and 24 TV Ukraine, aims to help the most vulnerable individuals become more resilient to Russian disinformation, and to maintain a connection with the Ukrainian information space. From February to June, the project is releasing five episodes on the most relevant platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

The first episode, released in February, focused on different VPN services, the second episode, released in March, explained how to use Telegram safely, the third one, released in April, was dedicated to fact-checking. The episode released in May explained how to protect your data on the Internet.

Find out more

Fifth episode: how to safely leave the occupied territories

Fourth episode: how to protect your data on the Internet

Third episode: how and why facts should be checked?

Second episode: how to use Telegram safely

First episode: use of VPNs