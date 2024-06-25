Plogging, hiking and learning: Young European Ambassadors in Armenia raise awareness on environmental issues in Oshakan and Sevan 

On 22 June, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Armenia organised a ‘Plogging & learning’ activity in Oshakan to promote a healthy lifestyle among youth from the Aragatsotn region and raise awareness on environmental issues. The activity was held in cooperation with EuroClub Oshakan.

Over 30 people gathered to discuss EU environmental policy and the EU Green Deal.

YEAs also gave advice on how Armenian youth can have a positive impact on the environment, raise awareness of environmental issues, and promote green behaviour and shared values in Armenian society.

“I liked the event a lot, as it helped me to appreciate the environment in my community and understand the importance of sustainability,” said 17-year-old participant Hrachik Jrbashyan.

Earlier, on 15 June, the YEAs held a similar event in Sevan – a hike for 15 young people along the newly constructed trail connecting Sevan town with Lake Sevan. During the walk, the YEAs spoke about Sevan’s biodiversity, existing environmental and conservation issues, and presented the EU Environmental Policy and the 2030 Biodiversity Strategy to local youth.

“The event provided an excellent opportunity to appreciate the environment and raise awareness about the importance of preserving nature,” said 20-year-old participant Lilit Galstyan.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.