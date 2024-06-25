Charles Michel ahead of opening accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova: ‘We are witnessing an historic moment’

President of the European Council Charles Michel issued a statement ahead of today’s opening accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, saying that the first Intergovernmental Conferences taking place today in Luxembourg are a “key milestone” and “a proof of the immense progress both nations have made on their journey towards European integration, despite the immense challenges they have faced and are still facing”.

“We are witnessing an historic moment today,” Charles Michel said. “Following the decision of the European Council of December 2023 to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the two countries are embarking on a true transformation into full EU membership — a proud moment for both nations and a strategic step for the EU.”

He added that the EU continued to fulfil its commitments in partnership with Ukraine and Moldova, especially as Ukraine is defending itself against Russia’s illegal war of aggression and Moldova is facing the consequences of this war.

Michel also said that the road ahead would require “sustained effort, dedication, and further substantial reforms”.

“Ukraine and Moldova will need to continue their work to strengthen institutions, continue combating corruption, and enhance economic stability to meet the rigorous standards of full EU membership,” Michel said.

For its part, according to Michel, the European Union, through its institutions and member states, will support Ukraine and Moldova at every stage of this journey with the necessary resources, expertise and political support.

The intergovernmental conference (IGC) with Ukraine starts today at 15:30, and the IGC with Moldova at 18:00.

