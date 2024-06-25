Bagel Marketing: A Fresh, Multicultural Approach for Startups and SMEs
Bagel Marketing: Affordable multicultural marketing for Aussie SMEs, with transparent pricing and unique TikTok solutions.SYNDEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's globalised world, multiculturalism is increasingly important. Brands are seeking more inclusive solutions to reach diverse audiences. Traditionally, only global giants like McDonald's and luxury brands have had the resources to strategically target multicultural markets. However, more companies are now stepping in to fill this gap, helping small to medium businesses access comprehensive marketing solutions.
In the last couple of years, especially after COVID-19, a number of these agencies have emerged, as businesses fight for survival in a challenging economic climate. One such agency is Bagel Marketing, inspired by the movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once". As co-founder Gloria says, she wants to build an agency that has "infinite potential and symbolises the infinite possibilities and the interconnectedness of all things."
Gloria mentions that she wants to build an agency with completely transparent pricing, affordable rates, and high-quality marketing accessible to all businesses, no matter their size. She acknowledges that it's a tough time to start an agency, with the rise of AI and a struggling economy, but says, "There's no best time anyway."
Unlike traditional agencies that charge management fees, which can increase operational costs, Bagel Marketing offers one-off setup services or retainers, allowing small businesses to manage their own marketing and save on expenses in the long run. When it comes to media buying, Gloria has strong relationships with local outlets, but insists on no management fees, believing that "agencies' main responsibility is to negotiate the rate for the client, not adding management fees on top."
As the roles of Asia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia become increasingly important, Bagel Marketing can help businesses advertise and attract customers in these regions. This is great news for sectors such as tourism, education, and e-commerce. For local Australian businesses, Bagel Marketing can assist in organising corporate dinners, cultural events, pop-up stores, and product launches, thereby enhancing brand value, thanks to Gloria's extensive network with local event organisers.
Bagel Marketing's services also cover mainstream platforms like Meta, Google, programmatic buying, and media buying. Notably, they offer exceptional solutions for TikTok advertising, unique to other agencies. Through their network with TikTok's parent company (ByteDance)'s official partner in Australia, they can achieve what most TikTok agencies cannot, such as unique formats like TrueView and TikTok challenges. With Bagel, businesses can register for TikTok's enterprise blue verification (verified business account) and receive official TikTok rebates, ensuring they save money on every TikTok ad campaign.
Agencies like Bagel Marketing are set to be the trendsetters of 2024, bringing innovative and affordable marketing solutions to startups and SMEs. We look forward to seeing more startup agencies enter the market, providing affordable solutions to small-medium businesses and changing the game! Just as a bagel can be a blank canvas for various flavours and combinations, marketing strategies can be versatile and tailored to different needs and preferences.
