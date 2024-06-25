Air Cargo Tech Summit Forges Strategic Partnership with Frankfurt Airport
The collaboration will focus on content improvement and logistics for the third annual summit
As Europe's leading cargo hub, Frankfurt Airport is committed to driving technological advancements and operational excellence in the air cargo sector.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Cargo Tech Summit 2024 proudly announces our strategic partnership with airport operator Fraport. The collaboration with Europe’s largest cargo airport to present the Air Cargo Tech Summit in Frankfurt aims to advance the air cargo industry’s technology and operational efficiency.
Specifically, Fraport will provide market guidance, logistical support and speaker recruitment services to the summit. Fraport’s participation in the Air Cargo Tech Summit boosts the value of the event for attendees by providing a tech-forward venue.
The Air Cargo Tech Summit, presented by Air Cargo Next, will be held Oct. 21-22 at the JW Marriott Frankfurt, just a few miles from Frankfurt Airport (FRA), providing an exceptional venue for exhibitors to highlight the groundbreaking technologies and innovative solutions reshaping the air cargo landscape. The partnership highlights Fraport’s dedication to leading technological innovation as a global air cargo pioneer.
"Partnering with Frankfurt Airport for the Air Cargo Tech Summit 2024 is a huge step," stated JJ Hornblass, CEO of Air Cargo Next, producer of the Air Cargo Tech Summit. "This partnership not only enhances the summit experience but will accelerate the adoption of the cutting-edge technologies crucial for a more efficient air cargo future."
The summit boasts a comprehensive two-day agenda that includes keynote addresses, panel discussions, a tech demo challenge and interactive workshops led by top industry experts. It will cover the latest trends, challenges and advancements in air cargo technology. Attendees will have excellent networking opportunities with industry leaders, innovators and critical decision-makers from around the world, facilitating collaboration and knowledge exchange.
Max Philipp Conrady, Vice President of Cargo Development at Fraport AG, added, "As Europe's leading cargo hub, Frankfurt Airport is committed to driving technological advancements and operational excellence in the air cargo sector. Partnering with the Air Cargo Tech Summit 2024 aligns perfectly with our vision to remain at the forefront of industry innovation."
About Air Cargo Tech Summit:
The third annual Air Cargo Tech Summit, presented by Air Cargo Next and host partner Frankfurt Airport, will take place on Oct. 21-22 at the JW Marriott Frankfurt and provide participants with a foundation for technological advancements. The summit will explore digital transformation and operational efficiency in airfreight logistics.
The airfreight sector is undergoing profound technological changes that alter how shipments are priced, routed, processed and tracked — all topics of deep discussion at the summit. Air Cargo Next drives the summit, and the brand is at the forefront of industry evolution. Air Cargo Next covers the technology and innovation that will propel freight forwarders, shippers and airlines to improved operations and success.
About Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport
Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, Fraport AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, MDAX) is one of the world’s leading players in the global airport business. Fraport’s portfolio of companies spans four continents with activities at 30 airports worldwide. The Fraport Group generated revenue of €4.0 billion and profit of some €430.5 million in fiscal year 2023 (Dec. 31). More than 168 million passengers overall used airports actively managed by Fraport in 2023.
Fraport’s home-base Frankfurt Airport (FRA) is strategically located in the heart of Europe at the junction of vital intermodal road, rail and air networks. The surrounding Frankfurt Rhine-Main-Neckar region serves as an economic powerhouse and logistics hub for Europe and the world. In 2023, FRA welcomed some 59.4 million passengers and handled about 1.9 million metric tons of cargo.
