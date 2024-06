Hyperspace, announced today the completion of it asset acquisition of Glue Collaboration's products and services

WASHINGTON STREET, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyperspace, the leading metaverse solution for enterprises , announced today the completion of itsasset acquisition of Glue Collaboration 's products and services.Glue will continue to operate as it always has, providing a cutting-edge, cloud-based platform forVR meetings and team collaboration, serving clients across diverse sectors including technologyand healthcare.The integration of Glue's core products and services will enable Hyperspace to drive itsprofitability, sustainability and innovation by bringing in a significant amount of new customersand revenue. This aligns with Hyperspace's vision to broaden its product offerings to the enterprisemarket, delivering always-available collaborative environments."We have been consistently impressed by the products, services, and team at Glue. We lookforward to offering enhanced virtual collaboration, immersive training, onboarding journeys,AI solutions, large-scale events and digital twin headquarters to both Hyperspace and Glue customers to support growth and enterprise adoption," said Danny Stefanic, CEO of Hyperspace.About HyperspaceHyperspace is leading the way in virtual innovation with its no-code metaverse platform. It letsusers create stunning 3D events, meetings, and training sessions with ease. Accessible on mobile,desktop, and VR/AR, Hyperspace offers customizable avatars, interactive simulations, andseamless workflow integration. Ideal for educators, businesses, and event planners, Hyperspacetransforms virtual spaces into dynamic and engaging experiences. Trusted by global leaders,Hyperspace is redefining collaboration and learning in the digital era.About GlueGlue is revolutionizing remote collaboration with immersive virtual reality. It offers realistic 3Dspaces where teams can brainstorm, meet, and learn using custom avatars and advanced tools.Glue integrates seamlessly with platforms like Slack and Trello, providing secure and efficientvirtual meetings. Designed for industries like healthcare and education, Glue enhances teamworkand productivity in a digital age. Trusted globally, Glue is at the forefront of transforming how wework together, no matter where we are.For more information, visit https://hyperspace.mv/ ContactMail: danny@hyperspace.mvNo: +1 (347) 535-0844