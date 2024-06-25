Shaip Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Audit for Shaip Data Platform
Shaip completes SOC 2 Type 2 audit for its data platform, ensuring top-tier security, availability, and confidentiality for customers. Visit www.shaip.com.
We are thrilled to have successfully completed the SOC 2 Type 2 audit. This accomplishment underscores our dedication to providing our customers with a secure, reliable, and compliant solution.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaip is proud to announce the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for the Shaip data platform. This achievement demonstrates Shaip's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality for its customers.
The SOC 2 Type 2 audit, conducted by an independent third-party auditor, validates that Shaip's controls and processes meet the rigorous trust services criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The audit examined the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality.
"We are thrilled to have successfully completed the SOC 2 Type 2 audit for our Shaip data platform," said Vastal Ghiya, CEO at Shaip. "This accomplishment underscores our dedication to providing our customers with a secure, reliable, and compliant data management solution. Our customers can have confidence in our ability to protect their sensitive data and maintain the highest level of service availability."
The Shaip data platform is a powerful software application designed to meet stringent security objectives and compliance requirements. It incorporates robust security features such as role-based access control, encryption of data at rest and in transit, and continuous monitoring of key infrastructure components. The platform also adheres to strict confidentiality commitments, ensuring that customer data is used solely for its intended purposes.
In addition to its strong security posture, the Shaip data platform is built to deliver exceptional availability and performance. The system undergoes regular monitoring to ensure consistent delivery, and Shaip has implemented comprehensive business continuity and disaster recovery plans to minimize potential disruptions. Shaip's successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit reflects the company's commitment to maintaining a secure and compliant environment for its customers' data. For more information about Shaip data platform, please visit www.shaip.com
About Shaip
Shaip is a fully managed data platform designed for companies looking to solve their most demanding AI challenges enabling smarter, faster, and better results. Shaip supports all aspects of AI training data from data collection, pre-labeled off-the-shelf datasets, annotation, transcribing, and de-identifying by seamlessly scaling our people, platform, & processes to help companies develop their AI and ML models with diverse and representative datasets while ensuring data privacy, regulatory compliance, and minimizing bias. To learn how to make your data science team and leaders’ life easier, visit us at www.shaip.com.
