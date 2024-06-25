PL Beverage Revolutionizes Beverage Development and Production with Unmatched Flexibility and Quality
PL Beverage is a flexible and dynamic private label filling and service company
With a production capacity of over 250 million fills per year and a commitment to quality, PL Beverage serves a diverse range of clients worldwide.HüCKELHOVEN, GERMANY, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PL Beverage, a leading private label filling and service company, proudly announces its continued commitment to delivering exceptional beverage development and production services. Specializing in the production of canned beverages, PL Beverage offers a customer-centric approach that emphasizes flexibility and quality, catering to a diverse range of client needs from innovators to large enterprises.
Founded in 2007, PL Beverage has established itself as a reliable partner in the beverage industry, leveraging a state-of-the-art facility in Germany with a production capacity of over 250 million fills per year. The company’s modern production lines and high-quality control standards ensure that every beverage meets the highest levels of quality and satisfaction.
PL Beverage’s facility boasts the capability to manufacture a wide variety of can sizes and PET water bottles, all of which are privately labeled. The production process utilizes advanced techniques such as pressurized tanks, high-tech CIP mixing facilities, and tunnel pasteurizing methods. Additionally, the company sources its water from its own high-quality supply, further ensuring the superior quality of its products.
“PL Beverage is dedicated to providing our clients with unparalleled flexibility and quality assurance,” said a spokesperson for PL Beverage. “Our unique, customer-driven approach allows us to meet the distinct needs of each client, whether they require lab support for small runs or cost-efficient, large-scale co-packing services.”
Some key highlights of PL Beverage’s capabilities include:
- Over 250 million cans produced annually
- 15+ different can sizes available
- Serving over 1,000 satisfied customers
- Distribution across 6 continents
Located centrally in Germany, PL Beverage combines its innovative production techniques with a commitment to quality control. Parameters such as CO2 levels, Brix, pH levels, stability, and vitamin dosing are meticulously monitored to ensure consistency and excellence in every product.
About PL Beverage:
PL Beverage is a dynamic private label filling and service company specializing in beverage development and production for cans. Operating on three core principles, the company offers a modular approach that provides flexibility and assures quality from the laboratory to production and distribution. With a production capacity of over 250 million fills per year and a commitment to quality, PL Beverage serves a diverse range of clients worldwide.
