Telemarketing Data Group Launches New Nurse Marketing List and Real Estate Leads for Homeowner Telemarketing

Telemarketing Data Group unveils new Nurse Marketing List and Real Estate Leads, enhancing targeted outreach for homeowner telemarketing campaigns.”PAPILLION, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telemarketing Data Group, a leading provider of targeted marketing data, is excited to announce the launch of their new Nurse Marketing List and Real Estate Leads for Homeowner Telemarketing. These new lists are designed to help businesses in the healthcare and real estate industries reach their target audience with precision and efficiency.
The Nurse Marketing List is a comprehensive database of over 1 million registered nurses across the United States. This list includes contact information such as phone numbers, email addresses, and mailing addresses, allowing businesses to connect with nurses who are actively seeking new job opportunities or professional development opportunities.
In addition, Telemarketing Data Group's Real Estate Leads for Homeowner Telemarketing Leads provides businesses with access to over 10 million homeowners across the country. This list includes valuable data such as property information, mortgage details, and homeowner demographics, allowing businesses to target their marketing efforts to potential clients who are most likely to be interested in their services.
"We are thrilled to launch our new Nurse Marketing List and Real Estate Leads for Homeowner Telemarketing," CEO of Telemarketing Data Group. "These lists are a game-changer for businesses in the healthcare and real estate industries, providing them with accurate and up-to-date data to reach their target audience and grow their client base."
With the ever-changing landscape of marketing, having access to reliable and targeted data is crucial for businesses to stay ahead of the competition. Telemarketing Data Group's new Nurse Marketing List and Real Estate Leads for Homeowner Telemarketing offer businesses the opportunity to reach potential clients directly, saving time and resources in their marketing efforts.
For more information on Telemarketing Data Group's new Nurse Marketing List and Real Estate Leads for Homeowner Telemarketing, please visit their website or contact their customer service team. With these new lists, businesses can take their marketing strategies to the next level and achieve greater success in reaching their target audience.
