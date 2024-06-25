Savji Dholakia advocates for water conservation and tree plantation for a sustainable future. Amrut Van: A 24-Hour Botanical Paradise Savji Dholakia transformed Kharopat into a thriving paradise HK cultivates tree-planting culture beyond environmental projects.

Jewellery World Awards Announced Hari Krishna Exports(HK) as Finalists of 2 Environmental Awards

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past few years, heat has been increasing, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), it has been in talks only since last year. The summer of 2024 has become increasingly deadly. Temperatures soar close to 50 degrees Celsius, leading to 40,000+ suspected heatstroke cases and at least 110 confirmed deaths between March 1, 2024, and June 18, 2024, according to the Indian Health Ministry.

One scientifically known way to combat this earth’s surface warming is to grow more trees and increase the groundwater level. In recognition of HK's environmental efforts, such as tree planting and groundwater initiatives, the Jewellery World Awards (JWA) nominated HK as a finalist in both the Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability Leadership categories. This nomination highlights HK's commitment to going beyond traditional business practices for a positive environmental impact.

The Prestigious Jewellery World Awards (JWA) nominated HK as a finalist for its environmental efforts. JWA recognises industry leaders, and the judges were impressed by HK's Mission 102030 and Mission River initiatives, which are focused on environmental conservation and sustainability.

On the issue of sustainability, Mukesh Dholakia from the leadership team, in a panel discussion with JWA, at Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong (JGA), said that the Diamond manufacturers in Gujarat prioritise water projects due to the critical role water plays in their industry's processes. He noted that 44%of the land in Gujarat is arid, and 28%of households do not have access to safe drinking water. Mukesh Dholakia also stated that farming is the primary and leading source of food in India and water scarcity has dramatically affected its productivity. With this, HK has developed a 52.9-kilometer-long river project from Krakanch to Charmadi, benefitting 75 villages and over 250,000 individuals.

The project is called Mission River. Mission River has been rejuvenating rivers and targets conserving 100 billion liters of water by the year 2027. Of this, 20 billion liters of water have already been conserved. Apart from this, over 155 lakes and rivers across India have been created and rejuvenated.

Similar to the river rejuvenation project, HK’s Mission 102030 aims to plant 10 million trees by the year 2030. Over 3 million trees have been planted to date. This initiative has worked magic on empty lands, turning them green and fruitful again.

Dholakia Foundation, HK’s philanthropic arm, hosted Jal Utsav in 2023, the first-ever water festival in India, which vibrantly combined traditional dance, music, and food to raise awareness about water conservation. This commitment to environmental well-being continued with the creation of Amrut Van, a botanical paradise built in just 24 hours. Amrut Van boasts over 100 unique plant species, including the rare Karen shrub.

On the other hand, HK, led by its founder, Savji Dholakia, transformed barren land in Kharopat by building a lake to raise the water table. Once deemed incapable of growing anything, the revitalised soil now yields 300 kg of fruit annually, creating a green paradise and inspiring the local community.

HK goes beyond large-scale environmental projects by fostering a company-wide tree-planting culture. To achieve the remaining 7 million trees and 80 billion in water conservation, sales teams commit to planting trees every after a show. Its brand Kisna plants trees with every purchase, and employees grow mango trees from HK-distributed seeds. These initiatives weave sustainability into HK's business practices.

About HK:

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (HK) is a leading diamond and jewelry manufacturing company. Founded in 1992 by Savjibhai Dholakia and his three brothers, Ghanshyam Dholakia, Himmat Dholakia, and Tulsi Dholakia, HK is India's leading diamond exporter, with a major presence in Surat and Mumbai. Globally, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. supplies certified and non-certified polished diamonds to more than 100 countries.