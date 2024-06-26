PlacidWay Expands PlacidTrack to Improve Global Connections in Medical Tourism
PlacidWay expands PlacidTrack to enhance global connections in medical tourism, offering transparent, ethical, and data-driven solutions for patients worldwide.
PlacidTracks empowers modern healthcare consumers with a transparent, ethical, and data-driven platform, revolutionizing medical tourism just as OTAs transformed travel.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlacidWay Medical Tourism proudly announces the expansion of PlacidTracks, a cutting-edge Platform as a Service (PaaS) designed to revolutionize the connections between patients, providers, and partners in the medical tourism industry. This multi-faceted platform focuses on meeting the unique needs of self-pay consumers, empowering them with the tools and information necessary to make informed healthcare decisions.
— Pramod Goel, Founder and CEO of PlacidWay Medical Tourism
PlacidTracks is a comprehensive platform that integrates consumer demand with provider availability at the desired price point and location. This premier global smart self-pay platform enables consumers to learn, engage, decide, purchase, and experience medical opportunities beyond local boundaries. The platform is supported by its advanced capabilities, which include market access integration, CRM, and AI-based omni-channel communication hubs such as email, phone, chat, SMS, video, and WhatsApp.
The expansion of PlacidTracks addresses the rapidly evolving self-pay consumer buying behavior, which increasingly demands personalized care and a retail-like experience. Patients now seek the ability to choose from a wide range of options based on cost, access, availability, reputation, transparency, credentials, location, trust, and safety, all tailored to meet their specific needs and lifestyle.
“PlacidTracks is designed to empower modern healthcare consumers by providing a transparent, ethical, and data-driven platform,” says Pramod Goel, Founder and CEO of PlacidWay Medical Tourism. “Our vision is to create a seamless connection between patients, providers, and partners, ensuring that patients have access to the best medical solutions globally. Just as OTAs transformed the travel industry, PlacidWay is set to revolutionize medical tourism by offering an innovative and comprehensive solution for global healthcare access.”
PlacidTracks also supports providers in adapting to the new retail buying behavior of self-pay consumers. Providers need to evolve their practices to attract and engage new consumers while retaining current customers throughout their healthcare journey. This involves enhancing their brand value, visibility, and adopting new technologies and solutions to maximize their revenue potential.
The future of medical tourism lies in health efficacy data, which includes success rates, patient testimonials, reviews, and detailed information on how medical treatments compare to local options. PlacidWay’s data-driven approach ensures that patients can make well-informed decisions, addressing medical treatment risks and outcomes effectively.
PlacidWay’s network spans over 1,500 medical centers in more than 50 countries, providing patients with a wide range of medical services. The PlacidTracks PaaS platform is instrumental in facilitating these connections, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive, relevant information and the best possible healthcare solutions.
For more information about PlacidWay Medical Tourism and the expanded PlacidTracks PaaS
