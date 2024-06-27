Sider Unveils Innovative ChatScreen Feature in Latest iOS App Update
Sider launches iOS app update with ChatScreen, enabling real-time interaction on-screen with a double-tap. Available now on the App Store.MEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS (MA), UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sider, an innovative startup specializing in integrated AI communication tools, proudly unveils version 2.0 of its iOS app. This major update introduces the all new ChatScreen feature, transforming how users interact with any digital content through a simple double-tap.
Key Features of the Sider iOS App Update:
This latest release of the Sider iOS app is truly a leap forward not only in making AI more accessible, but also more integrated into daily digital interactions. Here’s what makes this update particularly exciting:
1. AI Chat with Any On-Screen Content Without Switching Apps: The innovative ChatScreen feature enables you to chat directly with any content visible on your screen without needing to switch apps. Whether it’s a simple double-tap on the back of the device or a press of the Action Button, the app can instantly analyze, summarize, or extract text, transforming the device into a dynamic productivity tool.
2. Access Advanced AI Models in One Place: Users now have access to a variety of leading AI models within the app. Sider Fusion dynamically selects the best AI model for specific scenarios, such as OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, Anthropic’s Claude 3 Haiku, or Google’s Gemini 1.5 Flash. The app also integrates more complex models like GPT-4o, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, and Gemini 1.5 Pro to ensure top-tier performance and adaptability.
3. Quickly Understand 30+ Types of Files: The ability to chat with over 30 different types of files, from documents to images, allows for much more robust handling of information. Users can ask questions directly to PDFs or get quick insights from presentations, making Sider essential in both work and educational contexts.
4. Built-in Prompts for Quick Access: The app includes several built-in prompts like “Translate”, “Explain”, “Summarize” and many more. These prompts allow users to complete tasks easily and quickly.
From the CEO, Joel Liu: "Our desktop browser extension already lets users interact with AI without switching tabs. We’re bringing this convenience to mobile with our version 2 update, allowing users to AI chat with any content on their screen without switching apps.”
Availability:
The updated Sider app is now available for download on the Apple App Store！
About Sider:
Sider is a pioneering provider of AI-driven communication solutions, enhancing user productivity with sophisticated, intuitive technologies. Renowned for its browser extension that simplifies workflows by enabling users to interact with any web content within a side panel, Sider supports over 4 million daily active users worldwide. As a testament to its innovation, Sider was recognized as one of Chrome’s Favorite Extensions of 2023. Continually driving advancements in digital interaction, Sider aims to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of users across various platforms.
Joel Liu
Vidline Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
YouTube
TikTok
Access AI Anytime Without Switching Apps - Sider for iOS v2.0