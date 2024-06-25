Bitget Wallet Integrated on Eigenpie, Amplifies Restaking Services

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eigenpie, a leading liquid restaking platform for Ethereum, has officially introduced support for Bitget Wallet on its platform. This new wallet integration enables Bitget Wallet users to seamlessly access through their web browser and mobile app, facilitating Ethereum staking and EigenLayer potential revenue simultaneously.

Eigenpie is also now featured under Bitget Wallet's DApp browser, allowing users to easily search for and access it on the Ethereum network. Following these developments, users can now use streamlined access to Eigenpie’s innovative restaking services.

Eigenpie, As an innovative SubDAO created by Magpie, Eigenpie focuses on the restaking of ETH LSTs via EigenLayer. As a liquid restaking platform for Ethereum, Eigenpie’s core mechanism enables users to convert their Liquid Staked ETH tokens into Isolated Liquid Restaked ETH tokens, maximizing the potential yield for stakers.

"Restaking is a key area of focus for Bitget Wallet this year," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Various ETH staking projects, driven by token issuance expectations or high on-chain yields, have attracted many token holders to actively participate on-chain, injecting new vitality into the Ethereum ecosystem. We have been actively collaborating with numerous restaking projects, including EigenLayer and Etherfi.”

Bitget Wallet's staking services have already integrated multiple protocols, including EigenLayer, Lido, and Pendle. Users can participate in staking with a single click on the mobile app, depositing various restakable assets to potentially maximize their holdings' returns. Additionally, users may also manage their staked assets from their wallet homepage, providing real-time updates on existing balances, potential yield, and transaction records.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is Asia's largest and a leading global Web3 wallet with over 20 million users worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including asset management, intelligent market data, swap trading, launchpad, inscribing, NFT, DApp, and token earning center. Currently, it supports more than 100 major blockchains, hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, and over 250,000 cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on nearly 50 blockchains.