OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Tajikistan

VIENNA/VALLETTA, 25 June 2024 — The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, will visit Tajikistan on 26 June for meetings with high-level government officials, the Parliament and civil society.

In Dushanbe, Minister Borg will meet with President Emomali Rahmon, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and the Commander of Tajikistan’s Border Troops, Colonel-General Rajabali Rahmonali.

Throughout the visit, the Chair-in-Office will discuss how the OSCE can assist participating States in promoting regional approaches to address common challenges. Minister Borg will also meet with staff of the OSCE Programme Office, including a visit to the OSCE Border Management Staff College in Dushanbe.

For more information about the 2024 OSCE Chairpersonship of Malta, please visit the OSCE website: https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship.

