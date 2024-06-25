When someone’s mental health starts to decline, acting quickly is crucial

The survey also indicates that challenges in accessing care do not end once someone has been seen by mental health services: 66 percent of people reported that they did not receive mental health support for a sufficient and appropriate time, and 35 percent said the support they received was too brief to be effective, often describing interventions that ended prematurely. One-quarter of respondents highlighted a lack of follow-up care and continuity in treatment (25%), which affected the overall effectiveness of their support.

The survey raises further concerns that people could be falling between the gaps in services, with 41 percent stating that they were denied support from services because their condition wasn’t considered severe enough, while 35 percent said they were denied support because their condition was considered too severe.

Perhaps surprisingly during a cost-of-living crisis, over one-third of people (35%) said they’d sought private mental health treatment, underlining the impact of long waiting times for NHS services.

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said:

“This survey reveals the real-life consequences of a failure to ensure mental health services have enough resources to meet demand, with people losing their jobs, falling into crisis, coming into contact with the emergency services and even attempting suicide as they wait too long for treatment.

“Significant funding has been injected into the system, but the challenges of recent years have increased the need for support, and despite the incredibly hard work of staff, mental health services have deteriorated to breaking point. Six years on from our previous survey into access to treatment, it appears that while the pressures on the public’s mental health have multiplied, people continue to face lengthy waits for support, with high thresholds to qualify for treatment acting as a barrier to care.