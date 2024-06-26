A Fiery & Riveting Return – Heavy Hitaz Blaze Back onto the Scene with “Spent The Block Vol.1”
After a transformative hiatus, Dayton’s renowned hip-hop collective Heavy Hitaz returns with their explosive new mixtape “Spent The Block Vol.1”DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With afew-years tenure marked by intense challenges and significant breaks, Heavy Hitaz are ready to celebrate their triumphant return with the release of “Spent The Block Vol.1” on July 9, 2024.
This new record promises to reaffirm their position in the music industry, showcasing their evolution and resilience. The mixtape, which heralds their re-emergence, features collaborations with high-caliber artists such as Moneybaggyo, T-Rell, Boosie, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, and Polo G.
These memorable partnerships enrich the project, adding layers of depth and diversity to the Heavy Hitaz’s distinctive sound. The group’s journey, influenced by personal and legal challenges, resonates throughout their music, offering a gritty, authentic perspective of life’s highs and lows.
“Spent The Block Vol.1” is more than just a collection of tracks; it’s a narrative of overcoming adversity, the passion for their craft, and the unbreakable spirit of a true artist. Each song on the mixtape reflects a chapter of their story, from the reflective vibes of “Two Menace featuring Don-Q” to the raw energy of “Out the Mud featuring T-rell.” This mixtape not only captures the essence of Dayton but also the universal struggle and triumph in the pursuit of artistry.
Anticipation for the mixtape has built a fervent buzz among fans and within the music industry, with labels keeping a close watch on the group’s next moves. The mixtape’s strategic release, just as summer heats up, is set to position Heavy Hitaz as one of the season’s must-listen acts, blending infectious rhythms with deep, narrative-driven lyrics.
As they step back into the limelight, Heavy Hitaz are not just returning to the music scene; they are redefining it. With a mixtape that moves like a major label release and the heart of street-born poets, they are ready to take their place as icons of resilience and innovation in hip-hop.
Fans are invited to pre-order “Spent The Block Vol.1” and follow Heavy Hitaz on their official social media channels for exclusive updates and sneak peeks into their dynamic world. Available on all digital platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer, and Boomplay, the mixtape is poised to be a groundbreaking addition to the hip-hop landscape!
###
ABOUT
Emerging from Dayton, Ohio, the Heavy Hitaz stand as one of hip-hop’s most compelling independent acts. Heavy Hitaz have been on the hip-hop scene for eight years, each break in their career followed by setbacks including legal troubles that have only fueled their creative fire.
Now, they return with not just new music but a new inspiration. Under the leadership of CEO-Owner Wya Hustle, manager/president QP and vice president Lil Denny, the group has not only rebounded but has set the stage for a future that promises even greater achievements. The trio is joined by the creative forces of Wazz Baldy and DreDre, artists driven to up the ante and take the music to the very next level.
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009006573323&mibextid=ZbWKwL
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heavy_hitaz?utm_source=qr&igsh=NmJ4b3BmemJqajZy
Heavy hitaz
Heavy hitaz
+1 9373016905
heavyhitaz2020@gmail.com
600 baldy/Wya Hustle(Scats & hemis)