Official Visit of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Italian Republic, 24 June 2024

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam made an Official Visit to Italy on 24 June at the invitation of President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella.

President Tharman received a ceremonial welcome at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, and called on President Mattarella. Both leaders reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Singapore and Italy, and discussed how we could further strengthen our people-to-people ties through exchanges in arts and culture. They also had a good discussion on geopolitical developments and opportunities to strengthen multilateral and regional cooperation. Their meeting was followed by an official lunch hosted by President Mattarella for President Tharman and members of the delegation.

President Tharman also had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni at the Chigi Palace. They discussed how both countries could explore ways to expand cooperation bilaterally, collaborate in international efforts such as in Artificial Intelligence regulation, as well as complement each other’s efforts in technical cooperation with third countries. They also discussed global and regional issues.

During the trip, President Tharman also met members of the Singaporean community in Italy at a reception in Rome on 23 June evening.

President Tharman will travel to Tallinn for an Official Visit to Estonia on 25 and 26 June.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 JUNE 2024

Photos Caption: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam with Italian President Sergio Mattarella

Photos Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information

Photos Caption: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Photos Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information

Photos Caption: Reception with Overseas Singaporeans

Photos Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information