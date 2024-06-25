Skelex acquires the rights for Ironhand from Bioservo
EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 17, Bioservo AB and Skelex BV signed an agreement on the acquisition of rights for Ironhand. Through this agreement, Skelex takes over the rights to develop and sell Ironhand and expands its portfolio of exoskeletons for the industrial market. Bioservo will fully focus on the life science market and continue to develop and sell Carbonhand. Through this partnership Skelex is granted global exclusive distribution rights to the existing Ironhand product and a license to the Bioservo technology for developing, manufacturing, and selling new products based on the technology.
Skelex also acquires the rights to the trademark Ironhand. By the acquisition of Ironhand, Skelex not only adds the support for hand-intensive work tasks to their current product range for shoulder and back support, they also add on active exoskeleton technology into their offering.
“We are thrilled to announce Skelex’s recent acquisition of the Ironhand from Bioservo. This strategic addition to our product portfolio not only broadens our scope with a complimentary active exoskeleton but also lays the foundation for Skelex to venture into Bionics and unlock the next generation of performance-enhancing wearables. By integrating Ironhand’s pioneering soft exoskeleton technology, we are poised to launch a new, cutting-edge innovation roadmap that aligns with Skelex’s mission to improve safety and performance for industrial athletes globally.
Gaurav Genani, CEO Skelex
“Bioservo will be able to devote its commercial focus towards life science, which has been the company's roots since the first glove based on its unique SEM technology was invented almost 20 years ago. After further refining and developing the technology and creating solutions for both patients and industrial workers, the company is now making a strategic choice to fully focus on helping people with impaired hand function regain independence and resume everyday activities. Bioservo's Carbonhand product has been a success in Europe and has started to gain momentum in the US, the company is now focusing on further growth in these markets.”
Petter Bäckgren, CEO Bioservo
This is also the starting point for a partnership between Bioservo and Skelex, where both companies long experience in developing unique solutions to empower people is leveraged to jointly further develop breakthrough technologies to be applied both for industrial applications and in the healthcare sector.
About Ironhand
Ironhand is the world’s first active soft exoskeleton for the hand. The system consists of a glove, covering all five fingers, and a power pack worn in a backpack or hip-carry. It is activated when the user starts moving their hand to perform a task, using sensors located on the palm and on the fingers. Via the Smart Assist function, the system learns how a specific operator uses the glove and adapts the control system to provide a natural force. Ironhand strengthens the human grip, allowing operators to use less grip force when performing repetitive tasks. Less force used reduces fatigue and prevents strain injuries.
About Bioservo
Bioservo AB is a world-leading company in wearable muscle-strengthening systems for people who need extra strength and endurance. Our innovative products and systems are designed to improve the quality of life for our users and make them feel safe and independent. The company has a unique global position in soft active exoskeletons for the hand, which give people back the ability to manage their everyday lives and become independent and able to perform their tasks while maintaining health. Bioservo AB is a Swedish limited company headquartered in Kista, north of Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.bioservo.com
About Skelex
Skelex has been a cornerstone of the exoskeleton movement, pushing boundaries of innovation and adoption over the last decade. We are driven to improve the overall utility and comfort of how humans work in an industrial setting; Continuously developing and perfecting prototypes, backed with exhaustive testing and an undying desire to help industrial workers be their ultimate – our team is an embodiment of our exoskeletons. With our portfolio of complimentary wearable solutions, both passive and now also active, Skelex is leading the way for industrial exoskeletons to become ubiquitous in the modern industrial environment.The company was founded in Delft, The Netherlands in 2013 and is headquartered in The Hague. For more information, please visit www.skelex.com
