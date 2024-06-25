SLTL Group to Showcase Cutting-Edge Laser Technology at FABTECH 2024
SLTL Group showcases Infinity F1 laser at FABTECH 2024, demonstrating cutting-edge technology in Hall South, Booth S31150.GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLTL Group, a leader in advanced laser technology, today announced its participation in FABTECH 2024, the premier event for the metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing industries. The company will showcase its latest innovations, including the Infinity F1 ultra high power laser cutting machine, at Booth S31150 in the South Hall from October 15-17, 2024.
FABTECH 2024 is a must-attend event for industry professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve in metal fabrication. The exhibition features the latest technologies, products, and services from leading manufacturers and suppliers. SLTL Group's participation underscores its commitment to driving innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions to its customers.
"We are thrilled to be part of FABTECH 2024 and to showcase our latest advancements in laser technology," said Mr. Maulik Patel, Managing Director of SLTL Group. "Our Infinity F1 laser cutting machine represents the future of precision and efficiency in metal fabrication, and we look forward to demonstrating its capabilities to attendees."
The Infinity F1 is a state-of-the-art laser cutting machine designed to deliver unparalleled precision, speed, and efficiency. With its advanced features and cutting-edge technology, the Infinity F1 is poised to revolutionize the way metal fabrication is done.
In addition to the Infinity F1, SLTL Group will also be highlighting its comprehensive range of laser cutting, marking, and welding solutions. The company's experts will be on hand to discuss how its products can help businesses streamline their operations, improve productivity, and stay competitive in the ever-evolving metal fabrication industry.
FABTECH 2024 attendees are encouraged to visit SLTL Group at Booth S31150 to learn more about the company's innovative solutions and to witness the power of the Infinity F1 laser cutting machine in action.
About SLTL Group
SLTL Group is a leading provider of advanced laser technology solutions for a wide range of industries, including metal fabrication, automotive, aerospace, and more. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, SLTL Group is committed to delivering cutting-edge products and services that help its customers succeed in today's competitive market.
Alex
Sahajanand Laser Technology Limited
+91 99250 36495
email us here
Cut Through Metal 5x Faster: The Infinity F1 Revolutionizes Fiber Laser Cutting