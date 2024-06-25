FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES MUSIC DOCUMENTARY 'HOW TO BREAK A WORLD RECORD'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the documentary HOW TO BREAK A WORLD RECORD, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on June 25, 2024

We knew attempting a world record would be a challenge, but we had no idea the amount of twists and turns that we'd run into along the way. I’m proud that we take viewers with us through every step.” — Stephen Oliver

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has released the documentary HOW TO BREAK A WORLD RECORD, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on June 25, 2024.

The documentary HOW TO BREAK A WORLD RECORD follows a rock band (Brother Oliver) with a propensity to create their own adventures as they attempt to bring a mandolin Guinness World Record from India to their hometown in Greenville, South Carolina. Acting simultaneously as bandmates, record-breakers, entertainers, and filmmakers -- the band Brother Oliver and their crew spend a year preparing for and executing an attempt to bring down a record that had stood for 5 years prior. Along the way, they discover it's far more challenging than they had ever imagined, and there's suddenly a lot riding on their ability to succeed in this one-of-a-kind documentary film.

Guinness World Records has been the authority in this space for nearly a century. Despite the wild popularity and historical significance of the brand, there are very few, if any, feature documentaries highlighting the entire process and struggle behind what it takes to achieve world record holder status. That, combined with the rock and roll personas of the bandmates and their own storied background in the world of music entertainment, creates a compelling viewer experience—a uniquely inviting look into the lives of musicians as they work to accomplish the impossible.

HOW TO BREAK A WORLD RECORD was co-directed, co-written, and co-produced by Andrew P. Oliver & Dan Johnson in association with Forthright Records, and features Stephen Oliver, Andrew P. Oliver, Dan Johnson, Jimmy Matthews, and Dakota Parler as themselves.

“We knew attempting a world record would be a challenge, but we had no idea the amount of plot twists and turns that we would run into along the way,” said Stephen Oliver. “We put it all on the line, and when the dust finally settled, we knew we had something special to share. It was a journey I’ll never forget, and I’m proud that HOW TO BREAK A WORLD RECORD will take viewers with us through every step.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire HOW TO BREAK A WORLD RECORD through Alex Nohe at Blood Sweat Honey.

HOW TO BREAK A WORLD RECORD trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0gZhQ2v4dQ

HOW TO BREAK A WORLD RECORD website: www.howtobreakaworldrecord.com

