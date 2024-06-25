Kurlax Launches its Summer Collection of Motorized Shades With Free Shipping on All Shades
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurlax, a company known for integrating smart technology into home comforts, recently announced the launch of its new line of motorized shades. This introduction coincides with a Summer Sale that promises notable savings on these advanced products. The motorized shades, designed to enhance the convenience and reduce energy consumption, are expected to attract homeowners looking for both functionality and style.
Kurlax's latest offerings include features such as effortless adjustment via remote controls or smart home systems, ensuring that light and privacy are easily manageable. These shades also come with an energy-efficient design, an appealing factor for environmentally conscious consumers aiming to cut down on electricity usage while maintaining comfort.
The aesthetic appeal of the new shades has not been overlooked. Available in a variety of styles, including sleek Motorized Roller Shades suitable for contemporary settings and versatile Motorized Zebra Shades that combine elegance with functionality, there is a design to suit any interior decor. This product range underscores Kurlax's commitment to providing practical solutions that do not compromise on style.
The product line extends to Motorized Cellular Shades, Motorized Skylight Cellular Shades, and Motorized Dual Shades, all manufactured with high-quality materials that promise longevity and performance.
Some of the key features include:
1. Motorized Convenience: Users can control the shades with a remote control or through a smart home app, providing easy operation at their fingertips.
3. Smart Home Integration: Compatible with major smart home systems, Kurlax Smart Shades can be seamlessly integrated into any smart home setup.
3. Energy-Saving Design: The shades' cellular construction helps insulate against heat and cold, reducing energy consumption and saving on utility bills.
4. Adjustable Light Control: With various levels of light filtration, users can customize the ambiance of their rooms to their liking.
5. Versatile Aesthetics: Available in various colors and patterns, Kurlax Smart Shades complement various interior design styles.
Accompanying the product launch is a Summer Sale offering up to 12% off on certain products. With promo codes KURLAX8, KURLAX10, and KURLAX12, customers can enjoy 8% off on all orders, 10% off on orders over $200, and 12% off on orders over $300, respectively. The sale also includes free shipping on all shades, adding an extra incentive for customers to invest in upgrading their homes during this period.
Moore Huang, a representative from Kurlax, expressed confidence in the new line. "Keep your home cool and comfortable with Kurlax's energy-efficient shades," he noted, emphasizing the practical benefits of the new products. He added, "Block out light for the perfect night's rest with Kurlax Shades," suggesting the shades' effectiveness in enhancing home environments for better relaxation and privacy.
Since its inception, Kurlax has been focused on merging advanced technology with user-friendly features in its smart home products. This launch is a continuation of the company's efforts to make sophisticated home automation accessible to a wider audience.
Users can visit the official website https://kurlax.com/ for any media or commercial inquiries.
For updates, follow Kurlax on Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kurlax/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Kurlax-Blinds
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kurlaxBlinds
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurlax_blinds
For more details, contact service@kurlax.com or call +86 13630104296.
Moore Huang
Users can visit the official website https://kurlax.com/ for any media or commercial inquiries.
