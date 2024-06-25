Future of Construction Chemicals Market: Reaching US$ 66.8 Billion by 2032 with a 5.3% CAGR, Report by IMARC Group

Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Construction Chemicals Market Report by Type (Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing and Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Sealants and Adhesives, and Others), Application (Residential, Non-Residential), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

Construction Chemicals Market Size and Trends:

The global construction chemicals market size reached US$ 41.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 66.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2024-2032.

Construction Chemicals Market Summary Report:

• Market Growth Rate and Size Forecast: Rapid pace of urbanization and extensive infrastructure development are key drivers of growth in the construction chemicals industry. As urban populations swell, the demand for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings increases, necessitating the use of construction chemicals to enhance the durability, strength, and aesthetic appeal of structures.

• Major Market Drivers: The rise of green building certifications, such as LEED and BREEAM, further drives the adoption of sustainable construction practices. Companies in the construction chemicals market are investing in research to create innovative products that comply with these regulations and cater to the growing preference for sustainable construction, thereby driving industry growth.

• Technological Advancements: Continuous research and development efforts have led to the creation of high-performance construction chemicals that offer improved functionality and sustainability.

• Key Market Trends: The rapid urbanization and infrastructure development across emerging economies are boosting the demand for high-quality construction chemicals. Innovations in application techniques, such as automated dispensing systems, are improving efficiency and precision in construction processes.

• Geographical Trends: Asia-Pacific's dominance in the construction chemicals market is attributed to rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructure development, and significant investments in construction activities in countries like China and India.

• Competitive Landscape: Some of the major construction chemicals companies include: 3M Company, ACC Limited (Holcim Group), Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Conmix Ltd, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung), GCP Applied Technologie Inc. (Standard Industries Inc.) among many others.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Construction Chemicals Industry:

• Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

The rapid pace of urbanization and extensive infrastructure development are key drivers of growth in the construction chemicals industry. As urban populations swell, the demand for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings increases, necessitating the use of construction chemicals to enhance the durability, strength, and aesthetic appeal of structures. Government initiatives and investments in infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, airports, and railways, further fuel this demand. Construction chemicals such as concrete admixtures, waterproofing agents, and repair mortars are essential for ensuring the longevity and resilience of these projects. The ongoing expansion of smart cities and sustainable urban development relies heavily on advanced construction chemicals to meet modern standards of efficiency and environmental performance.

• Technological Advancements and Innovation

Technological advancements and innovation play a crucial role in the growth of the construction chemicals industry. Continuous research and development efforts have led to the creation of high-performance construction chemicals that offer improved functionality and sustainability. Innovations such as self-healing concrete, nanotechnology-based additives, and eco-friendly formulations have revolutionized the industry by providing solutions that enhance the quality and lifespan of construction materials while reducing environmental impact. Additionally, advancements in application techniques, such as spray-applied membranes and automated dispensing systems, have increased the efficiency and precision of construction processes. These technological strides meet the evolving demands of modern construction and open new avenues for market expansion.

• Stringent Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Trends

Stringent environmental regulations and the growing emphasis on sustainability are significant factors influencing the construction chemicals industry. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are imposing stricter standards to reduce the environmental impact of construction activities, prompting the industry to develop and adopt eco-friendly and sustainable construction chemicals. Products that lower carbon footprints, enhance energy efficiency, and promote the use of recycled materials are increasingly in demand. The rise of green building certifications, such as LEED and BREEAM, further drives the adoption of sustainable construction practices. Companies in the construction chemicals market are investing in research to create innovative products that comply with these regulations and cater to the growing preference for sustainable construction, thereby driving industry growth.

For an in-depth analysis, you can request a sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/construction-chemicals-market/requestsample

Top 13 Construction Chemicals Companies in the World:

1. 3M Company

2. ACC Limited (Holcim Group)

3. Arkema S.A.

4. BASF SE

5. Conmix Ltd

6. Dow Inc.

7. Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

8. GCP Applied Technologie Inc. (Standard Industries Inc.)

9. Mapei S.p.A

10. Nouryon Holding B.V.

11. Pidilite Industries Limited

12. RPM International Inc.

13. Sika AG.

Construction Chemicals Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

• Concrete Admixtures

• Waterproofing and Roofing

• Repair

• Flooring

• Sealants and Adhesives

• Others

Concrete admixtures dominate the market due to its broad area coverage and efficiency in distributing are widely used to enhance the properties of concrete, such as strength, workability, and durability.

By Application:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into residential and non-residential.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific's dominance in the construction chemicals market is attributed to rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructure development, and significant investments in construction activities in countries like China and India.

Global Construction Chemicals Market Trends:

The global construction chemicals market is experiencing dynamic growth driven by several key trends. There is a significant shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly products due to increasing environmental regulations and the rising demand for green building practices. Technological advancements, such as the development of nanotechnology-based additives and self-healing materials, are enhancing the performance and longevity of construction materials. Additionally, the rapid urbanization and infrastructure development across emerging economies are boosting the demand for high-quality construction chemicals. Innovations in application techniques, such as automated dispensing systems, are improving efficiency and precision in construction processes. These trends collectively propel the market forward, emphasizing sustainability, technological innovation, and robust infrastructure development.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Our Other Reports:

- Compression Wear and Shapewear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/compression-wear-shapewear-market

- Vinyl Ester Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vinyl-ester-market

- Fumed Silica Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fumed-silica-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

