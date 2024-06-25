The Size of the Biogas Market is set to expand to US$ 101.9 billion by 2032

Biogas Market

Awareness and governmental programs about renewable energy sources are pushing the global market forward.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Biogas Market Report by Feedstock (Livestock Manure, Sewage, Food Waste, Crop Residues, Energy Crops), Application (Electricity Generation, Biofuel Production, Heat Generation), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region 2024-2032”, the global biogas market size reached US$ 71.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 101.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.02% during 2024-2032.

Biogas Market Trends:

The increasing awareness and governmental initiatives regarding renewable energy sources are driving the global market. Moreover, the rising demand for sustainable energy solutions amid growing environmental concerns about carbon emissions significantly propels the market. Furthermore, advancements in biogas production technology and the integration of innovative waste management practices enhance biogas yield and efficiency, thus augmenting market growth.

Additionally, the escalating demand for energy independence and security in various regions fosters the adoption of biogas. The growing agricultural sector, which provides abundant feedstock for biogas production, also positively impacts the market. Besides, supportive policies and subsidies from various governments for biogas projects encourage investments in the sector. The increasing application of biogas in electricity generation, heating, and as a vehicle fuel further supports the market. The rising interest in circular economy practices, which promote the utilization of waste materials for energy production, acts as a significant market driver.

Straightforward Request: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biogas-market/requestsample

Leading key Players Operating in the Industry:

• Air Liquide S.A

• Engie SA

• EnviTec Biogas AG

• Gasum Oy

• Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (Hitachi Zosen Corporation)

• IES BIOGAS srl

• PlanET Biogas Group GmbH

• Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

• TotalEnergies SE

• Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

• WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH

• Xebec Adsorption Inc

Biogas Industry Scope and Growth Analysis:

The global market scope is expanding due to the development of advanced anaerobic digestion technologies. The integration of biogas systems with existing energy infrastructures, such as power grids and heating networks, facilitates seamless adoption and utilization, driving market growth. Additionally, the emergence of small-scale and community-based biogas projects addresses local energy needs and promotes decentralized energy generation. The market analysis highlights the increasing role of biogas in achieving global sustainability goals and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The expanding use of biogas in emerging markets, driven by economic growth and urbanization, provides new growth opportunities.

Moreover, the biogas market benefits from the rising investments in research and development, leading to innovations in biogas purification and upgrading processes. The favorable regulatory frameworks and international collaborations further bolster the market scope, ensuring a sustainable and resilient growth path.

Access the Full Report and TOC : https://www.imarcgroup.com/biogas-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Feedstock:

• Livestock Manure

• Sewage

• Food Waste

• Crop Residues

• Energy Crops

Breakup by Application:

• Electricity Generation

• Biofuel Production

• Heat Generation

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

