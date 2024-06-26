Adena Bernstein Astrowsky's 'Living among the Dead': A Vital Holocaust Narrative of Resilience and Hope

2022 IAN Book of the Year Outstanding Non-Fiction Winner, the 2020 Readers' Favorite Gold Medal Winner in the Non-Fiction Biography genre, and a First-Place medal in the 2020 Royal Dragonfly Book Award

Award-Winning Book Highlights the Importance of Community, Resilience, and the Human Spirit, Especially Amidst the Current Middle East Conflict

Living among the Dead reminds us of the beautiful pre-WWII communities, the lives lost and those that lived on, and the importance of remembering these stories so history does not repeat itself.” — Adena Bernstein Astrowsky

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adena Bernstein Astrowsky never anticipated that her book, detailing her grandmother Mania Lichtenstein's Holocaust survival, would become so pertinent, nor that it would allow her to discuss the survival and lessons of the Holocaust.

Amsterdam Publishers released, Living among the Dead: My Grandmother’s Holocaust Survival Story of Love and Strength on March 3, 2020. This work has been translated into Polish, Spanish, and soon to be in Russian, and is accessible via online retailers including Amazon and Audible.

Historical memoirs such as Living among the Dead and other Holocaust literature, which recount stories of persistence, bravery, and courage amidst extreme adversity, bring to light the enormous challenges people are facing during the Israel-Palestine conflict. Reexamining these historical accounts enhances our understanding of the profound repercussions of conflict on the lives and communities of those affected.

“Eighty years after liberation, we are still witnessing acts of cruelty born out of hatred and discrimination,” said Adena. “Living among the Dead reminds us of the beautiful communities that existed before WWII, the lives lost and those that lived on, and the importance of never forgetting these stories so that history does not repeat itself."

Living Among the Dead recounts the unimaginable journey of a young woman through the rise of the Nazi regime, the Second World War, and its aftermath. Adena narrates her grandmother, Mania Lichtenstein’s dramatic story of survival, skillfully interweaving her grandmother's beautiful passages of poetry and personal reflections.

Today, Adena’s book has been well-received. It made the Amazon bestseller list in Jewish Holocaust History, Jewish History, Historical Biographies, and High School Books. Furthermore, the book won numerous awards, including the 2022 IAN Book of the Year Outstanding Non-Fiction Winner, the 2020 Readers' Favorite Gold Medal Winner in the Non-Fiction Biography genre, and a First-Place medal in the 2020 Royal Dragonfly Book Award Contest in the Biography/Autobiography/Memoir genre.

An Educator’s Guide was published in 2022 to support those teaching about the Holocaust. This Guide features thoughtful questions that help students connect their personal lives to various themes in the book, such as resilience. This educational tool is a valuable addition to Holocaust courses and can be used chapter by chapter to enhance students' understanding of the narrative. You can order the LATD Educator's Guide here.

Adena continues to honor her grandmother's life by sharing her grandmother’s survival story and the lessons learned from the Holocaust. She offers in-person or virtual talks to students, organizations, congregations, or clubs about her book. Additionally, she can share photos and insights from her visit to her grandmother's hometown in western Ukraine in 2021. Most recently, Adena has been honored with a formal invitation by the Embassy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland as a representative of the American Jewish Institutions and communities on a study visit June 22-30, 2024. Adena does not accept a speaker's fee.

About Adena Bernstein Astrowsky

Adena Bernstein Astrowsky has worked as a government attorney for over twenty years. She is a facilitator with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s program, "What You Do Matters, Lessons from the Holocaust" and serves on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Additionally, she is a founding member of 3GAZ, a third-generation Holocaust descendants' group in AZ. Adena contributes articles to MASK (Mothers Awareness on School-age Kids) Magazine. She was honored with an Amazing Woman Award from the Phoenix Suns and National Bank of Arizona for her professional and philanthropic work. However, her most significant role is being the mother of three exemplary young adults.

