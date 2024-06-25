Supply Chain Analytics Market to Hit US$ 30.6 Billion at 15.5% CAGR by 2032 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 (𝐎𝐧-𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝), 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 (𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐”. The global supply chain analytics market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚-𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠:

In the digitally interconnected world, data is becoming the lifeblood of business operations. Supply chain analytics leverages advanced analytical techniques to transform raw data from various sources into actionable insights. By harnessing data from sources such as sensors, internet of things (IoT) devices, enterprise systems, and external data feeds, organizations gain a comprehensive view of their supply chain operations. This data-driven approach enables businesses to make informed decisions based on empirical evidence rather than intuition or guesswork. Supply chain analytics empowers companies to optimize inventory levels, streamline production processes, identify cost-saving opportunities, and enhance overall efficiency.

● 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:

In the fast-paced business environment, the ability to have real-time visibility into supply chain activities is paramount. Supply chain analytics solutions provide businesses with a holistic view of their end-to-end supply chain processes in real-time. By aggregating and analyzing data from various sources, including suppliers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and customers, organizations can monitor key performance indicators (KPIs), such as inventory levels, order statuses, transportation routes, and production schedules. This real-time visibility enables companies to proactively identify bottlenecks, address disruptions, and optimize resource allocation to meet customer demands efficiently.

● 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

In an increasingly competitive business landscape, cost optimization remains a top priority for organizations across industries. Supply chain analytics plays a crucial role in helping businesses identify cost-saving opportunities and streamline operations to maximize efficiency and profitability. By analyzing historical data, demand forecasts, supplier performance metrics, and market trends, organizations can identify inefficiencies and areas for improvement within their supply chain processes. Supply chain analytics solutions offer advanced capabilities, such as inventory optimization, demand forecasting, transportation route optimization, and supplier performance analysis, enabling businesses to reduce procurement costs, minimize excess inventory holding costs, and optimize transportation spend.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Axway

● Capgemini SE

● International Business Machines Corporation

● Infor Inc (Koch Industries Inc.)

● Kinaxis Inc.

● Manhattan Associates Inc.

● Microstrategy Incorporated

● Oracle Corporation

● QlikTech International AB

● SAP SE

● SAS Institute Inc.

● Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce Inc.)

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

● Software

● Demand Analysis and Forecasting

● Supplier Performance Analytics

● Spend and Procurement Analytics

● Inventory Analytics

● Transportation and Logistics Analytics

● Services

● Professional

● Support and Maintenance

Software represents the largest segment as it empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions by providing actionable insights into various aspects of the supply chain.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞:

● On-premises

● Cloud-based

On-premises holds the biggest market share due to its capability to offer greater control over data security and compliance compared to cloud-based solutions.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:

● Large Enterprises

● Small and Medium Enterprises

Large enterprises represent the leading segment owing to their reliance on supply chain analytics to deal with massive volumes of data generated by numerous supply chain activities across multiple regions and business units.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:

● Automotive

● Food and Beverages

● Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

● Manufacturing

● Retail and Consumer Goods

● Transportation and Logistics

● Others

Manufacturing accounts for the majority of the market share, driven by the rising utilization of supply chain analytics for inventory optimization and predictive maintenance.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the supply chain analytics market is attributed to the growing digitization of various business operations.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and the shift towards omnichannel retailing are transforming expectations and supply chain dynamics. Moreover, people demand seamless shopping experiences, including options for online ordering, in-store pickup, and same-day delivery. Supply chain analytics enables retailers and manufacturers to optimize inventory allocation, fulfillment processes, and transportation routes to meet evolving customer demands effectively. By analyzing customer data, sales trends, and channel performance metrics, businesses can tailor their supply chain strategies to align with omnichannel retailing requirements, improve inventory visibility, and enhance customer satisfaction.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

● COVID-19 Impact

● Porters Five Forces Analysis

● Value Chain Analysis

● Strategic Recommendations

