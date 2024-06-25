Electroplating Market Projected for Steady Growth, Expected to Reach $16.89 Billion by 2028

Electroplating Market Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electroplating Market Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The electroplating market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electroplating market size is set to grow from $14.06 billion in 2023 to $14.70 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Despite various challenges, the market is expected to reach $16.89 billion by 2028, driven by the adoption of electroplating for improving surface finish, shift towards automation and digitization, and its use in decorative applications.

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for consumer electronics products is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the electroplating market. Consumer electronics, such as TVs, smartphones, and personal computers, utilize electroplating to enhance the durability and conductivity of components by depositing a thin layer of metal. According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, consumer electronics production in Japan reached $213.39 million in May 2023, up from $155.79 million in January 2023. This surge in demand underscores the importance of electroplating in the production of high-quality electronic devices.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the electroplating market include Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc., Coventya Inc., and Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC. These companies are focused on technological advancements to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. For instance, in June 2022, SIFCO ASC launched the Advanced Solution Control System (ASCS), featuring dripless technology that minimizes chemical waste and enhances resource efficiency by preventing excess solution dripping during the coating process.

Segments:

• By Type: Copper, Tin, Nickel, Zinc, Chromium, Gold, Silver, Platinum, Other Types

• By Application: Corrosion Resistance, Wear Resistance, Appearance, Solderability, Other Applications

• By End Use: Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace, Jewelry, Industrial Machinery, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electroplating market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Electroplating Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electroplating Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electroplating market size, electroplating market drivers and trends, electroplating market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The electroplating market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

