Global Syndicated Loans Market To Reach $1342.3 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 14.4%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Syndicated Loans Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Is The Syndicated Loans Market Progressing In Recent Years?

The syndicated loans market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $682.44 billion in 2024 to $782.79 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to economic growth, corporate mergers and acquisitions, credit market conditions, global trade dynamics, bank capital, and liquidity.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Syndicated Loans Market?

The syndicated loans market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1342.3 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to interest rate trends, environmental, social, and governance ESG factors, global trade and investment flows, investor appetite for yield, and geopolitical stability. Major trends in the forecast period include increasing demand for infrastructure financing, expansion in emerging markets, private equity involvement, sector-specific growth, and enhanced risk management practices.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18751&type=smp

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Syndicated Loans Market?

The surge in demand for large loans is expected to propel the growth of the syndicated loan market going forward. A large loan refers to a significant sum of money borrowed by an individual or organization, typically for substantial investments or projects. The demand for large loans is increasing due to rising business expansions and significant investments in infrastructure and real estate. Syndicated loans facilitate large loans by pooling resources from multiple lenders, thereby spreading risk and providing substantial capital to borrowers.

Who Are The Major Players In The Syndicated Loans Market?

Major companies operating in the syndicated loans market are JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Santander S.A, Bank of China, BNP Paribas SA, ING Group N.V., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Barclays PLC, State Bank of India, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Deutsche Bank AG, UniCredit S.p.A., Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc., Standard Bank Group Limited, Union Bank of India, Macquarie Bank Limited, Stifel Financial Corp., Ares Management Corporation, Toronto Dominion Securities, Houlihan Lokey Inc., Credit Agricole CIB, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., BMO Capital Markets, William Blair & Company, Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A., Acuity Knowledge Partners.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/syndicated-loans-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Syndicated Loans Market?

Major companies operating in the syndicated loan market are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as syndicated loan trading solutions, to deliver trading protocols, real-time data, and analytics on a single platform. A syndicated loan trading solution is a platform or system that facilitates the buying and selling of syndicated loans among financial institutions and investors.

How Is The Syndicated Loans Market Segmented?

The syndicated loans market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Term Loan, Revolving Loan, Underwritten Transactions, Other Types

2 By Use Of Proceeds: Working Capital, Acquisition Financing, Project Finance, Other Use Of Proceeds

3 By Industry Vertical: Financials Services, Energy And Power, High Technology, Industrials, Consumer Products And Services, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1 By Term Loan: Senior Term Loan, Subordinated Term Loan, Bridge Loan

2 By Revolving Loan: Multi-Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Single-Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Callable Revolving Loan

3 By Underwritten Transactions: Fully Underwritten, Best Efforts Underwriting

4 By Other Types: Asset-Backed Loan, Securitized Loan, High Yield Loan

How Does The Syndicated Loans Market Vary Across Regions?

North America was the largest region in the syndicated loans market in 2024. The regions covered in the syndicated loans market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

News Syndicates Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/news-syndicates-global-market-report

Personal Loans Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-loans-global-market-report

Medical Device Cleaning Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-device-cleaning-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.