GOP Congressional Candidate Joe Kaufman Endorsed by Rev. Merrie Turner, Pres. of Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast

I’m fully supporting Joe Kaufman for his campaign here in Florida running for Congress, and I encourage you to do the same, to come out and vote and support people of faith this year.” — Rev. Merrie Turner

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Kaufman, Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, proudly announces the endorsement of Rev. Merrie Turner, the esteemed President and Hostess of the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. This endorsement reflects Rev. Turner’s recognition of Joe Kaufman's commitment to faith-based values, community service, and principled leadership.In her endorsement, Rev. Merrie Turner expressed, “I’m fully supporting Joe Kaufman for his campaign here in Florida running for Congress, and I encourage you to do the same, to come out and vote and support people of faith this year... Joe is a man full of integrity, who is honorable and will be accountable to those who put him in office.”Much like America’s founders, Kaufman believes in protecting life, liberty and happiness. Indeed, Kaufman has been a steadfast advocate for the values and priorities that matter most to the residents of District 23. And with his background in National Security, Kaufman has demonstrated a commitment to safeguarding his community and nation.“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of Rev. Merrie Turner,” said Kaufman. “Rev. Turner has been a beacon of faith and leadership, and her support is a testament to the shared commitment we have for upholding the values that make our country great. I am eager to bring this spirit of service and dedication to the halls of Congress and to work tirelessly for the people of District 23.”Rev. Turner is widely respected for her role in organizing the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, a non-partisan event that brings together faith leaders, elected officials, and citizens to pray for the nation’s leaders and future. Her endorsement is a significant affirmation of Kaufman’s alignment with faith-based leadership and dedication to community service.Kaufman's campaign is focused on key issues , such as strengthening the economy, securing U.S. borders, promoting educational initiatives, protecting the benefits of seniors, and defending the constitutional rights of all Americans. With a clear vision and a strong sense of purpose, Joe Kaufman is committed to representing the values and needs of District 23 in Congress.The endorsement by Rev. Turner adds to the growing list of respected community leaders and organizations supporting Kaufman’s candidacy. As the August 20 Election Day approaches, Kaufman continues to build momentum and garner support from constituents who are eager for principled and effective leadership.For more information about Joe Kaufman's campaign, please visit www.kaufmanforcongress.com or contact the campaign at 561-916-2016.About Joe Kaufman:Joe Kaufman is a national security expert, a community leader, and a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida’s District 23. With a proven track record of protecting the community and safeguarding America’s borders, Kaufman is committed to serving the people of District 23 with integrity and dedication.About Rev. Merrie Turner:Rev. Merrie Turner is the President and Hostess of the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, an annual event that gathers faith leaders and citizens to pray for the nation and its leaders. Known for her unwavering faith and community service, Rev. Turner has been a guiding light in promoting unity and moral leadership.Paid & Approved by Joseph "Joe" Kaufman for U.S. Congress, Florida CD23

GOP Candidate Joe Kaufman Endorsed by Rev. Merrie Turner of Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast