FloQast and Uniqus Consultech Launch Strategic Alliance for Finance and Accounting Transformation

Partnership will enhance Financial Close, Compliance, and Internal Controls for more efficient Finance and Accounting functions

LONDON, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform created by accountants for accountants, announced a strategic alliance with Uniqus Consultech , a tech-enabled global consulting firm offering finance function, risk and ESG consulting services with offices in the US, India, and the Middle East.



This strategic partnership pairs FloQast with Uniqus’ accounting and reporting expertise, empowering accounting and finance teams to transform critical accounting and finance processes, including the financial close, inter-company, balance sheet reconciliations, and internal controls management. By automating and streamlining critical accounting processes, FloQast and Uniqus aim to improve risk management, efficiency, and scalability for organisations.

Sandip Khetan, Co-founder, Global Head of Accounting and Reporting Consulting at Uniqus, remarked, “In today’s dynamic business environment, organisations with complex and multiple ERP environments seek to enhance productivity and refine their finance and accounting operations by integrating workflows. Their goal is to adopt cohesive solutions that provide greater visibility and control. Through our strategic alliance with FloQast, we will combine a world-class accounting and operations platform with high-quality solutioning to empower organisations to achieve financial transformation and higher ROI."

"Many organisations are great at handling individual accounting tasks but struggle to unify their overall finance operations," said Mike Whitmire, CPA, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. "Our collaboration with Uniqus combines FloQast's powerful capabilities with Uniqus' deep consulting expertise, creating a seamless solution for financial close, reconciliations, compliance, and internal controls. This partnership is timely for businesses eager to transform their finance and accounting processes, and we're excited to build on our momentum in the EMEA region through this collaboration."

About FloQast

FloQast, a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform provider created by accountants for accountants, enables organisations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,700 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

About Uniqus Consultech

Uniqus Consultech is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in ESG and Accounting & Reporting Consulting. The Company is co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments, and other angel investors. Anu Chaudhary, a global ESG specialist with over 20 years of experience, serves as the Global Head of ESG.

With operations in the US, India, and the Middle East, Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services that drive measurable results and create long-term value for its clients.

Contact:

Kyle Cabodi

FloQast Director of Corporate Communications

kyle.cabodi@floqast.com