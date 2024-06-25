Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform hosts career awareness campaign, 25 to 26 Jun

The department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR), in collaboration with the Department of Education and various stakeholders in the agricultural sector will host a two day AGRI-Teen Symposium Career awareness from tomorrow in various towns of the Eastern Cape province.

This is the implementation of a commitment by DRDAR to expose learners to various fields in the agriculture and rural development sector in order to attract new entrants to the sectors.

In the month of May the department hosted the Vet and ParaVet Career Awareness in OR Tambo, Amathole and Sarah Baartman districts with the aim of targeting application window of the University of Pretoria that specialises in veterinary service

To further the awareness programme in other areas of the agriculture sector, the department will be hosting the following career awareness events:

Date: 25 to 26 June 2004

Name of the event: AGRI-Teen Symposium led by Department of Education

SCOPE: Working with various stakeholders across the sector to impart the knowledge, skills, exposure and best opportunities in the agricultural value chain to 17 Agricultural High Schools in the Province

Venue: Mthatha Cradock Queenstown Lady Frere Keiskamahoek Ngcobo Cofimvanba Matatialle Mount Frere Pantensie Lusikisiki Mount Flecher Alice Fort Beafort

Members of the media are invited to attend the above mentioned educational and newsworthy events.

To RSVP and more information please contact Thozi Manyisana on 082 494 3600