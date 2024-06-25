PHILIPPINES, June 25 - Press Release

June 25, 2024 Highlighting importance of preserving culture and heritage, Bong Go joins Bagat Dagat Festival in Cataingan, Masbate On Monday, June 24, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Cataingan, Masbate, for the last day of its annual Bagat-Dagat Festival held at Masbate Lagoon in Brgy. Matayum, which started last June 21. Bagat-Dagat, which means "to meet and to celebrate" is a festival already celebrated for ten years. Senator Go shared his gratitude for being able to participate in such local celebrations that showcase the country's rich culture and heritage. "Nagpapasalamat po ako sa masipag na Gobernador Antonio Kho sa imbitasyon sa akin sa Bagat-Dagat Festival. Saludo po ako sa inyong walang sawang serbisyo para sa mga kababayan natin sa Masbate. Ang inyong mga pagsisikap at malasakit ay nagbigay daan sa matagumpay na pagdiriwang na ito. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat!" stressed Go. "Patuloy ang aking suporta sa ating lalawigan. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, mananatili ang aking serbisyo sa inyong lahat. Gagawin ko ang lahat ng aking makakaya upang tulungan at suportahan ang Masbate," he added. Meanwhile, Governor Antonio Kho extended a warm welcome to Go, expressing deep appreciation for his visit and ongoing commitment to public service. "Isang karangalan po na makasama natin dito sa pagdiriwang ng Bagat-Dagat Festival ang may malasakit at talagang aksyon lagi at ang senador na may busilak na puso, Senator Bong Go," Governor Kho stated. Go then showed gratitude to other local officials including Congressman Wilton Kho, Congresswoman Ara Kho, Congresswoman Richard Kho, Vice Governor Olga Kho, Mayor Felipe Cabataña, and Vice Mayor Thelma Ang for their collaborative efforts in supporting his initiatives of bringing government services closer to the Filipino people. Highlighting the festival's significance, Go stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the culture and heritage distinct in every locality to promote the economy, boost tourism, and enhance livelihood opportunities for the community. "Napakahalaga ng mga ganitong selebrasyon na nagbibigay-diin sa kagandahan at kayamanan ng inyong lalawigan. Ang Bagat Dagat Festival ay hindi lamang isang pagdiriwang, kundi isang pagpapaalala ng inyong pagmamahal at pagkakaisa bilang mga Masbateño," said Go. During the last day of the celebration, competitions were also held, such as the Fluvial parade and float competition. Moreover, as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go also joined the awarding to the Masbateño athletes who won gold medals during the 13th ASEAN Schools Games 2024. Additionally, some attendees received shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs from the Senator. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go highlighted that the Malasakit Center in the province is located at Masbate Provincial Hospital in Masbate City if they need medical-related assistance. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 165 operational centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH). The senator also stressed that he continues to advocate for establishing more Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection closer to grassroots communities especially island provinces like Masbate. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. In Masbate, a total of ten Super Health Centers are funded with one in Cataingan that he visited that day. Aside from the festivities, Go also made sure to provide support to its residents as he aided more than a thousand displaced and disadvantaged workers in Cataingan. To further support the development of Masbate, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the various initiatives and projects in coordination with Governor Kho, such as the Construction of Multi-Purpose Facility, the Masbate Sports Arena, Flood Control Concrete Revetment of Galotan River, Junction National Road, among many others. "Muli, maraming salamat sa inyong lahat, at nawa'y maging matagumpay ang ating pagdiriwang ng Bagat Dagat Festival ngayong taon. Nakakasiguro kayo na patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," reassured Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.